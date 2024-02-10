3 days after the presentation event of the Ferrari SF-24, the first single-seater created under the management of Frédéric Vasseur, the world of the Cavallino is increasingly turning towards the 2024 season, which in this case also involves the new suits.

Motorsport.com can reveal the new colors that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will wear during the championship, which include some important details that will also be seen on the livery of the SF-24, with a greater presence of white and yellow.

The tracksuits, again made by the German Puma, finally return almost all red. Already at the first visual impact it is clear how the black has disappeared, which instead found a lot of space in the 2023 versions, especially in the upper part, on the shoulders and the upper part of the chest.

The Prancing Horse emblem remains at the top left, just below the shoulder, and is followed by the logo of Santander, the Spanish bank. Exactly on the opposite side is the Shell and VGW Play logo in white and yellow, while the new sponsor Peroni 0,0 has been placed on the collar of the tracksuit.

Scuderia Ferrari logo Photo by: Alex Galli

The belt that closes the suit is now completely covered by the flag of the nationalities of Leclerc and Sainz, so the colors vary from white-red for the Monegasque to red-yellow-red for the Iberian.

Another aspect – actually a finish – that changes from last year's suit are small yellow and white lines that start from the shoulders and extend up the arms to the legs. These are the same ones that the Scuderia placed on the metal wheel covers (which will be red) of the SF-24s.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the presence of yellow is not accidental. The shade should also have a greater presence on the livery of the SF-24, beyond the thin stripes that appeared on the wheel covers shown in the preview.

The new Ferrari drivers' suit had already been used – albeit in a non-definitive version – by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the Pirelli tests carried out last week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo.