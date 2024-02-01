In recent years, Lewis Hamilton's name has been linked several times to that of Ferrari, but in the end it has always remained within the scope of rumours. This morning, however, it was immediately clear that there was something different in the air compared to previous occasions.

And in fact, in the space of a few hours, the passage of the 7-time world champion to Cavallino became reality, when shortly after 8pm a press release arrived from Maranello which made his arrival in Red official with a multi-year contract starting from the 2025 season, when the British driver will blow out 40 candles and will form a real “dream team” with Charles Leclerc, fresh from a long-term renewal, taking over from Carlos Sainz.

Previously, in Brackley, at the Mercedes headquarters, there was a quick meeting in which team principal Toto Wolff announced to the team the farewell of his top man at the end of the season. The renewal that was signed in the summer until 2025, in fact, provided for a 1 + 1 contract with an exit option in his favor which he decided to exercise. Proof of how quickly things moved today, once the rumors emerged, it seems that the Austrian manager was connected via Skype. But now it was necessary to communicate it to everyone at headquarters, given that the operation was close to completion.

An operation strongly desired by president John Elkann, who has never hidden his great appreciation for Hamilton, who will thus treat himself to a “last dance” (but not so short, given that we are talking about a multi-year agreement) with a very particular flavor after having closed a parenthesis of 12 seasons at Mercedes. But without putting aside the dream of bringing back to the Red team that world title that has been missing since 2007 (provided Leclerc or Sainz fail to achieve this feat this year). A title that would mean making history in every sense, given that it would also be his eighth.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Inevitably, one cannot help but think of a link with the other seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, because Hamilton will follow the opposite path of the German, who ended his career at Mercedes after his glorious era at Ferrari. Lewis, in fact, has won six of his seven world titles with the Silver Arrows, with whom he has been racing since 2013, the year in which he took the baton from Schumi, who however was unable to leave a mark in Brackley. indelible mark. Those directly involved and the Ferrari fans, therefore, hope that this will be a different story from the point of view of results.

What is about to begin will therefore be the last year in Ferrari for Carlos Sainz, who paradoxically finds himself shown the door even before having had the opportunity to test himself behind the wheel of the SF-24, the new single-seater which will be presented in about ten days. The Spaniard, who in 2023 was the only one able to beat the Red Bulls, winning the Singapore Grand Prix, will however be very motivated to do well, given that he will have to earn a seat elsewhere in view of 2025.

There will be no shortage of options for him, given that a Mercedes will inevitably become available, but also in Red Bull Sergio Perez's contract will expire at the end of the year. Without forgetting Sauber, because the Hinwil team can have great appeal in 2026, when it will become the Audi team in all respects.