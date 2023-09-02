From a technical point of view, Ferrari is a two-headed structure: Enrico Cardile is the technical director of the chassis and Enrico Gualtieri is the equivalent for the engine department. At Zandvoort the Cavallino team had brought Cardile onto the field, at Monza it was the turn of the 48-year-old from Modena who, in an extraordinary lectio magistralis, explained the characteristics and secrets of the power units to journalists, with the 065/6 next to him, the heart of the 2021 Ferrari SF21 with all its accessories.

Enrico Gualtieri, Head of Power Unit Area Ferrari, Enrico Cardile, Head of Chassis Area Ferrari Photo by: Ferrari

Gualtieri joined Ferrari in 2000 to work on his thesis and was hired after graduation as a Simulation Specialist in the Scuderia, starting a journey in the world of engines that led him to become the head of about 400 people in the design, construction , test benches and track. Enrico is an anti-character. A shy man who has reached full awareness of his role: an excellent coordinator of the working groups that intersect in the definition of a power unit. He is no longer in the role of engine designer, but he is the one who extracts the best ideas from the various departments which must be integrated within the complex power unit system and then into the concept of the car with extremely complicated packaging.

The opportunity to speak in Monza with Enrico Gualtieri allowed us to broaden our gaze towards the engines of 2026.

“It’s a new challenge for everyone and I think that even the new manufacturers will have to work on a particularly specific area of ​​the competition on the new regulation and they may have more background knowledge, and for us it will be an extra challenge.”

Doesn’t it scare you that Constructors entering F1 who have a great deal of electric experience?

“It is a challenge that we accept and we must try to do everything and more to close all the spaces where we can improve in terms of acquiring new skills”.

Ferrari today is an “isolated” reality because it is no longer part of a large industrial group, as it was with FIAT from which it could draw know-how on specific areas of development. Maranello’s challenge against the automobile giants in defining a power unit that will have 50% of electric power from 2026 will not be easy: the Prancing Horse alone is fighting against Mercedes, Audi, Renault, Honda and, in a more limited way, also with Ford supporting Red Bull’s PU.

Will the forces within the engine department be enough to be competitive in 2026?

“We need to acculturate by looking inside and outside Maranello, looking for where the skills can be found. What we had already done in 2014 will be an important model of collaboration”.

Ferrari is also working on the 2026 power unit with an electric part that will account for 50% Photo by: Ferrari

Well, the 2014 adventure with the birth of the power unit didn’t start well, with an engine that hadn’t been competitive due to design choices in the definition of frame-engine…

“But that was an experience from which we learned many things and which we will treasure for the future…”.

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have started a media campaign arguing that the engine rules will have to be reviewed because it will be very difficult to exploit the 350 kW of electricity in one lap…

“The 2026 engine rules are defined and a regulation has been issued which has been voted on and is available today. It’s a matter of making a series of refinements with the FIA: we’re discussing what is a natural evolution that also takes into account the experience of years of regulations, but we have the foundations to start our work”.

But are there any aspects that need to be re-discussed before defining the standards for chassis that are under discussion right now?

“The principle of the regulation is what we work on, then there will be refinements and the critical issues that everyone is slowly discovering will be addressed”.

Are you also seeing them in Ferrari?

“There is a paradigm shift in engines: we will no longer have the MGU-H and the battery will become an important element that will support the duty cycle in the entire evolution of the power unit. Therefore, we are starting from afar and if there are structural problems I am convinced that a right agreement will be found with the FIA ​​and the engine manufacturers”.

Let’s come to today for a moment: Alpine complained to the FIA ​​claiming to have a PU with about thirty horsepower less than the other manufacturers. Have you noticed any differences in power and can you make a ranking of the most powerful engines?

“It’s difficult for us, because our analyzes that we do fail to take into account the data available to the FIA ​​or others. We can make more general analyzes in which we don’t see major differences in the current engines”.

Let’s go back to 2026: the engines will be homologated, but can they be developed?

“Surely, this will be one of the points to be defined. There is a separate specification of the regulation that allows you to identify development opportunities when the power units will take to the track and a gap will emerge compared to the average of the other power units, but it is a part that still needs to be refined even at regulation, just to try to have a shared method with which we can compare…”.

That doesn’t become an opportunity to open the door to BoP?

“No, I think this is not the development line that F1 wants. There are all the elements to try to set up a process that does not include a BoP within the regulation”.

What are the aspects driving the design of a new power unit?

“In the end it’s a question of the system: between engine power and energy recovery you can play a little on the design parameters that can exasperate one area a little more than another, but all of this must be placed in the best final compromise. And at that point the conformations of the circuits come into play, rather than the optimization strategies that are studied race by race, so in the end choices are made that must favor the system. It is therefore true to say that there is no longer a preponderant element, but we are only talking about the system”.

In 2026, petrol will have to be zero carbon. At stake are two options: e-fuel or biofuel. What are you focusing on at Ferrari?

“What we are working on is confidential, but the regulation has left engine builders and fuel suppliers free to study any technology.”

Could we see a war between fuel producers or to satisfy those who focus on e-fuel and those who invest in bio-fuel will we arrive at a petrol that will be defined with a percentage of one component and the other?

“No, there is the possibility of developing the best product within rules that are defined and prescriptive…”.