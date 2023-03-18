If after Bahrain there was a certain pessimism about a weekend lacking in satisfactions, the first day of free practice in Saudi Arabia restored some optimism at Ferrari, with the drivers convinced that the car has the potential to be a protagonist in the podium fight.

The ninth and tenth place finish should not deceive, because as confirmed by the two Prancing Horse drivers, the SF-23 still has a few tenths in its pocket to show in qualifying, where it will really count to show all the feeling with the single-seater.

Between the Jeddah tracks, almost all the teams had some difficulty finding the right balance and how to prepare the tyres, with many riders complaining that they were unable to get the tires up to temperature in time for the the first corner.

After several set-up modifications and a lot of work on the car, including tests to verify the goodness of the new updates, including a front wing with a renewed endplate design and a modified underbody, the Red drivers said they were overall satisfied with the set -up.

“I don’t think it went badly, honestly the feeling is good. But it’s difficult to judge the performance, because the teams have different programs in terms of mapping, weight, probably more than in previous years, so it’s more difficult to read on Fridays. But the feeling was good and the pace seems better than Bahrain,” explained Charles Leclerc at the end of the second free practice session.

In the best lap, on the main straight it showed a gap of around 10 km/h with a more conservative mapping, but the data show that at the start of the session the Reds had also used more aggressive methods which had brought them significantly closer to Red Bull.

“We have several tenths in our pocket. How many, we’ll see. Red Bull has also hidden something, we will see tomorrow, but we will certainly be closer than today,” added the Monegasque.

Also on the same wavelength is his teammate, Carlos Sainz, according to whom the SF-23 will be closer to the leading duo of Red Bull than what was seen in Bahrain, where one of the main problems was that of long-term degradation distance more than pure performance.

The characteristics of the Saudi track, with a particularly smooth and low-abrasive asphalt, reduce the stress on the tires, and this will lend a hand to the SF-23.

However, as he had already hinted on the eve, according to the Spaniard the Milton Keynes team remains the big favourites, with Aston Martin and Mercedes as the more realistic target in the fight for the podium.

“Personally I think we are closer than we were in Bahrain. Clearly the engine maps and rankings do not reflect our true potential. On long runs we seem more competitive, so we are more positive for the weekend, but aware that Red Bull are the clear favorites and that Aston Martin and Mercedes are right there with us.”

“Clearly Red Bull are the big favourites, but in terms of pace and sensations, I think we are closer. Will it be enough to fight for the podium? We will see on Sunday,” Sainz added.