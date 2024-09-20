As we anticipated on Motorsport.com, Ferrari brought a new front wing to Singapore. We must recognize the interim technical director, Fred Vasseur, (Loic Serra will become operational from October 1st) that the solution that was seen in the Marina Bay pits is already an advance of a flexible wing that was initially scheduled for the United States GP in Austin that will be on the calendar after a month of break in the championship.

Red Bull will bring a similar package to Texas, but in Maranello they have tried to anticipate the times in the knowledge that every change that can bring performance can contribute to making the SF-24 grow in the very tough fight between the four top teams.

Diego Tondi’s team addressed the issue of flexible wings that allowed McLaren and Mercedes in particular to make a significant leap in quality over the summer. If the Woking team capitalized on the programmed deformations of the adjustable flap of the front wing to find a good balance on all tracks, the same cannot be said for the Brackley team that once again lost its way.

Ferrari had neglected aeroelasticity a bit, but now it doesn’t want to leave anything to chance as it still feels mathematically in contention for the Constructors’ title, so much so that the front wing seen in the pit lane in Singapore represents the first specification of a new concept that will be implemented in the next events, given that the FIA ​​has no intention of changing the rules of a championship in progress that is also marked by the constraint of the budget cap.

Obviously the updates concern the last two flaps that have been completely revised to be freer to flex as speed and aerodynamic load increase. It should not be surprising, in fact, that the chord of the mobile element is slightly greater than the previous specification to guarantee more downforce at low speeds, in order to combat the endemic understeer, while in the transition towards fast sections, the incidence of the last element would be significantly reduced thanks to the flexion. The central portion of the flap, in fact, is less blocked by the supports.

Detail of the new Ferrari SF-24 front wing Photo by: Giorgio Piola Detail of the old front wing of the Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The outwash effect on the outermost part of the wing has also been increased, with several attachments to the side bulkhead of the last two elements decidedly further detached from the endplate, following a prevailing trend that was traced by Mercedes and carefully followed by McLaren.

It will be interesting to understand how much this first interpretation of a concept copied from others can give significant results already at the first deliberation. But it is perhaps also for this reason that Vasseur has stressed the composites area to get ahead with the work and perhaps arrive in Austin with the possible first modifications dictated by the track.