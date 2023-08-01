Ferrari is not yet on vacation: the Racing Department will close its doors on Friday for the summer break, in the meantime the activity in Gestione Sportiva continues. The Scuderia is also active on the track with a day of testing at Fiorano with the SF21. Two riders called up for this appointment in the middle of summer: Antonio Giovinazzi who started lapping in the morning and Robert Shwartzman’s turn in the afternoon.

These are the two reserve drivers in Formula 1 who return to training with a red single-seater, to rediscover the feeling with a real car, given that both have been involved in the simulator and in other competitive programs.

Giovinazzi made a turning point in his career with success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P shared with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, while Robert is participating in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup on the AF Corse 296 GT3 together with his team mates crew Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera.

The SF-21 is followed on the track by the young technicians of the test team headed by Matteo Togninalli, the chief of engineers on the track at the GPs: therefore, the occasion is valid not only to remove the rust from the two riders, but also to grow the second lines of the Cavallino who have the ambition to soon become owners.

The opportunity is also important for Robert: although with a two-year-old car that does not have ground effect, the 23-year-old Russian-Israeli will be the young driver called to drive the SF-23 in the two sessions that the FIA ​​reserves for rookies , repeating last year’s experience.

It is not excluded that Shwartzman will be called into action as soon as the world championship resumes at the end of the month in Zandvoort, in the first free practice session of the Dutch GP. There’s nothing official yet, but these look like the short-term plans.