Here is a Ferrari mechanic working on the bottom who was taken to Hungary. The image of George Piola shows us how the latest evolution introduced in Austria in the front leading edge is decidedly different from the previous version.

The Cavallino aerodynamicists, headed by Diego Tondi, have changed the research approach philosophy compared to the beginning of the season, when they were looking for the peak aerodynamic load, while now they have essentially worked on finding a good balance for the SF-23, limiting the hopping due to porpoising and thus being able to allow ground clearance closer to the asphalt.

It is interesting to observe how the four vertical elements which define the different channels have completely different shapes and designs: the innermost element is the most protruding and squared, while the other two have an attachment point which is already inside the tunnel with more rounded and cambered shapes, the result of an accurate study of micro-aerodynamics. The outermost element that they trivially dubbed the “bargeboard”, albeit improperly, has also been totally revised.

Detail of the Ferrari SF-23 bottom seen in the Hungaroring pits Photo by: George Piola

This element assumes a very important function because it prevents the vortices due to the turbulence of the front wheel from affecting the air destined under the bottom and, above all, it must prevent the “dirty” air from making the low-pressure area less efficient, which is characterized by the long pavement of the bottom up to the elbow of the diffuser.

In fact, thanks to the flow conveyors that bend towards the side trailing edge of the pavement, the outermost vents of the underbody tend to push the air away from the car body, precisely to try to force the turbulence to end up even beyond the rear wheel.

The Cavallino technicians are now trying to solve the anomalous behavior of the red when there is wind: if there are gusts from the front, the SF-23 does not suffer anything and if, on the other hand, it suffers lateral gusts it is more or less affected by the same as its opponents, while it registers serious pressure losses when it blows at an angle of about 45 degrees.

The car becomes undriveable due to the sudden and unpredictable drops in downforce that make the Ferrari unstable, producing negative effects that cost the drivers’ confidence and tire degradation when subjected to sudden loss of grip.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF-23 under construction at the Hungaroring Photo by: George Piola

The problem has been identified and in Renzo Piano’s gallery solutions are being sought to stabilize the behavior of the red and finally extract the true potential that the single-seater would be able to express on all circuits.