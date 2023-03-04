The approach path towards the first official classifications of the season makes the values ​​in the field progressively more defined. Sakhir’s Friday reiterated many of the impressions that emerged in last week’s tests, confirming Red Bull ahead of everyone.

The question is not ‘whether’ Red Bull is the favourite, but the question of ‘how much’ advantage Verstappen and Perez will be able to count on. The amount varies a lot from qualifying to race, because on the flying lap Ferrari is always formidable, and so far the two reds have never used a fast lap configuration. In view of tomorrow’s qualifying, it is legitimate to consider Leclerc and Sainz in the running for a front row seat.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Another story is the scenario in view of the 57 races scheduled for Sunday. The race simulation completed by Red Bull has swept away any doubts as to who should be considered the favorite to win the Bahrain Grand Prix, the two RB19s completed the long run using only one set of soft tires and both in terms of pace and on that of consistency they defeated the field, with only Fernando Alonso able to stay in the area.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Ferrari broke its simulation into two parts, with both Sainz and Leclerc, and both used two sets of softs. Despite the fewer laps completed with the individual trains, the pace was confirmed at least half a second per lap above (in the case of Leclerc) and a second with Sainz.

“I think we have work to do on this front – confirmed Leclerc – we know there is still a bit of margin, but we have to wait and see on Sunday”.

The hope, not only of Ferrari but of a large part of the paddock, is that Red Bull may have used a little more engine than the Scuderia, otherwise on Sunday there is the risk of witnessing a solo from the top of a superiority absolute.

However, the two Ferrari drivers said they were happy with the general feeling. “The sensations were better than in the tests – confirmed Leclerc – last week I didn’t have much time to set up the car as I like to do, but we managed it today, and I think it went well. On the other hand, what we suspected has been confirmed, Red Bull seems a lot ahead of everyone, and Aston Martin also seems very strong.”

“For now we have to focus on ourselves, try to gain some performance and push to have an excellent qualifying tomorrow. Pole? I’m not sure we’ll have the best-time performance, but we can be in the zone, and we’ll have to be ready to seize every opportunity, so that’s what we’ll be trying to do this weekend.”

Verstappen only found his smile again at the end of the day, after a less than brilliant start to the FP1 session. His engineers changed the setup of the single-seater compared to last week’s tests, and Max immediately pointed out that the feeling with the car had gotten worse. In FP2 the team returned to last Saturday’s setup with some adjustments, and the positive feedback was immediate.

“I was surprised by the pace – confirmed Verstappen – after a difficult start to the day it was nice to find the feeling again in the long run, and things went much better. I think we hit the correct window of operation, and that’s encouraging.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In this scenario, it is only Lewis Hamilton who takes the leap, an analysis (his) that photographs Mercedes’ very difficult moment: “The Red Bulls in the race simulations confirmed themselves to be a second faster than us, I think we have a lot to work. I think I have put the car in the best position in terms of setup, we will continue to modify some small things but certainly nothing that will allow us to recover a second. I thought that Ferrari was the second force, but apparently that role this weekend could also belong to Aston Martin, while as far as we are concerned we are where we were last year, indeed, a little further back…”.