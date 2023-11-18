Charles Leclerc returns to pole position in Las Vegas, a circuit whose characteristics recall that of Baku where Ferrari had equally established itself in both scheduled qualifying sessions. From April to November the SF-23 has evolved profoundly, both in terms of aerodynamics and set-up, and like her also her opponents. Months later, the measurements of top speeds on the straight show the results of the development work of the various teams during the season.

Speed ​​comparison

We chose to compare the top speeds recorded in the qualifying sessions on the three most low-load circuits on the calendar: Baku, Monza and Las Vegas. To mitigate the different configurations between the two cars and any contrail influences, the average between the two drivers’ readings was calculated for each team. The results are not to be taken as absolute indications, however they are affected by any contrails, load levels, engine mappings and other factors. In Las Vegas, for example, Perez runs with a more loaded configuration than Verstappen, but it is still the Mexican’s car that records the highest top speed between the Red Bull duo. In any case, the rankings of the detections between the five top teams still offer interesting food for thought.

Better speed trap detections Las Vegas Baku Monza Red Bull 348 km/h Red Bull 339 km/h Ferrari 350 km/h Mercedes 346 km/h Ferrari 335 km/h Red Bull 345 km/h Ferrari 346 km/h Mercedes 334 km/h Aston Martin 345 km/h Aston Martin 343 km/h Aston Martin 333 km/h McLaren 345 km/h McLaren 340 km/h McLaren 330 km/h Mercedes 340 km/h

Better speed trap detections: % compared to Red Bull Las Vegas Baku Monza Red Bull 100% Red Bull 100% Ferrari 101.4% Mercedes 99.6% Ferrari 98.8% Red Bull 100% Ferrari 99.4% Mercedes 98.5% Aston Martin 100% Aston Martin 98.6% Aston Martin 98.2% McLaren 100% McLaren 97.6% McLaren 97.2% Mercedes 98.5%

The values ​​of Monza are to be considered a story in themselves, as the high-speed curves of the Brianza track historically lead to different set-up strategies. In fact, on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix Red Bull opted for a more loaded configuration compared to the competition, with a view to better tire management in the race. From Baku to Las Vegas, however, there is a difference improvement in the speed performance of Ferrari and Mercedes, at least in low load configuration. Furthermore, the Brackley and Maranello teams have profoundly modified their bodywork over the course of the season, with a non-negligible impact on resistance to progress. Red Bull’s development has equally improved the general aerodynamic efficiency of the RB19, which however in minimum load configuration has lost part of the pure speed advantage over the competition.

Ferrari: how the SF-23 changes

Having found further top speed is among the reasons behind Ferrari’s overwhelming pole position in Las Vegas, in contrast to the more competitive qualifying sessions in Baku. In Nevada, aerodynamic penetration at high speeds is even more important, if we consider that the average mileage for pole position is 244 km/h compared to 217 km/h for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In Baku Leclerc lost ground to Red Bull in the two fastest sectors, while in Las Vegas the SF-23 is better able to defend itself when extended.

In both events, however, it is not the top speed where Ferrari makes the difference, instead continuing to pay a few km/h from the RB19, but rather in braking and in low speed sections. In Baku Leclerc managed to hold on to the grip of the new tire in qualifying in the more driven section, only to suffer from greater degradation in the race. Even in Nevada the Monegasque proves perfectly at ease in the central sector, where he passes almost two tenths faster than Verstappen. The big question point ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix is ​​how much Ferrari development has managed to maintain the same advantage in low-traffic corners, while making the car’s behavior more sustainable in terms of the life of the tire in the race. .

The nuances of efficiency

Measurements from Baku and Las Vegas show a Mercedes in line with Ferrari top speeds, when there was much talk during the season about the W14’s shortcomings in reach. It then becomes appropriate to specify some aspects. First, straight-line speed and aerodynamic efficiency are not necessarily synonymous. In fact, a team can improve the efficiency of its car by increasing the level of load released, without however affecting its smoothness when extended.

An even more important aspect, however, is that efficiency is not a universal quality expressible with a single number, but varies depending on the aerodynamic configurations and load levels adopted. On more traditional tracks, for example, Mercedes demonstrates that it releases high load values, which however also bring with them a high resistance to forward motion which causes the difficulties of the W14 in a straight line, seen for example in Brazil. However, when the Brackley team is forced to unload the aerodynamics, the single-seater frees itself of the enormous resistance to progress and expresses good acceleration speed.

The opposite dynamic is what characterizes McLaren. Straight-line performance is notoriously not one of the MCL60’s strong points, but measurements from the latest Grands Prix showed an improvement on this front. In Woking, however, during development, great efficiency was found in the medium-high load configuration, with the car releasing sufficient grip in high-speed corners to allow the wings to be released more forcefully than the competition. However, when the load level required by the route is minimal, McLaren confirms itself as the last force on the straight, expressing little progress since April in its most discharged configuration. Andrea Stella, however, was clear: to restore speed to the car, structural interventions are needed, which will be implemented on the heir to the MCL60.