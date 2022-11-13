Sainz pulls the brake, and he did it after one of his best performances of the 2022 season. The place of honor in the sprint race came at the end of an intense and spectacular race, complete with a highlight, namely the overtaking in curve 1 on Verstappen who gave Carlos the second position.

“There was also a contact – explained the Spaniard – but I had to really delay the braking to the limit because it is the only way to overtake a Red Bull. They really have an excellent top speed, and it is impossible to think of being able to parade them on the straight ”.

Carlos Sainz is second after the Sprint Race in Sao Paulo, but in the GP he will start seventh Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

An excellent Carlos changed Ferrari’s perspective in the Brazilian Grand Prix, but shortly after the checkered flag the Spaniard himself wanted to keep his enthusiasm low.

“Yes, we did well – he confirmed – but Mercedes confirmed a better overall pace than ours. Once second, George progressively drifted away, and Lewis who was behind me stepped in. So in view of the Grand Prix we still need something if we want to beat them. “

“Then there remains the doubt linked to Max, or rather if his problems were related exclusively to the tires. Unfortunately I will pay a penalty, and it is a bit like the story of my season. On the weekends when I went better I always had to deal with the math. with something external, in this case a penalty for changing the internal combustion engine “.

Sainz analyzed the technical confrontation with Mercedes, and what seemed like an overtaking yesterday (in the conditions in which the sprint race took place).

“I am quite sure that we have not taken any step back – he explained – it is they who have improved the car by finding aerodynamic load, and I do not think they have much space to fill in the winter, because today they were the fastest. So, if anything, it’s us and Red Bull who need to be aware that if we want to be up to it next year, we need to increase downforce and keep progressing. We have already seen this in the past, the development that Mercedes is capable of is second to none ”.

Due to the penalty, Sainz will start seventh, two places behind Leclerc. Charles’ sprint race was inconspicuous compared to that of his teammate, and the Monegasque himself called his race boring.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We had to make up for the mistake we made in qualifying – commented Leclerc – but at least the starting position will be better. Mine was not a very busy race, I knew I could not take any risks, so it was a bit boring, I drove looking at the big screens to understand how my rivals’ race was going. The pace seems good enough, but we have seen that the Mercedes are very strong, over the course of the season it has always been difficult to understand their real potential, but lately they are constantly fast, they have probably found the correct window for their car and now we have to put in account that they will fight for victory ”.

The good news for Ferrari is that the Mexican problems are definitely behind us. The power unit on the eight hundred meters of San Paolo is back to working properly, and this allows Leclerc and Sainz to take the start of the Grand Prix aiming for the podium, especially if Red Bull confirms the problems seen in the sprint race.