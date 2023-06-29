It’s not the first time this season has happened, but the weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix will be an important step for Ferrari. The encouraging results that emerged in Montreal will have to be verified in a different scenario, i.e. on a track with more aggressive asphalt (two stops are foreseen for everyone) and a very different layout.

The Gilles Villeneuve circuit is a classic ‘stop and go’, while in Austria there are different types of corners. Among all the most feared are the 9, which is covered in sixth gear at 220km/h and the 10 (fourth gear, 180 km/h) which leads to the finish straight.

Comparison of old and new Ferrari fund Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

There are two questions Ferrari is seeking answers to on the Red Bull Ring. The first concerns the grip of the tires in the race, given that the front left in particular will be heavily stressed, the second will be the impact of porpoising, which occurred in Montreal in a reduced form but still present on the two SF-23s.

“To be honest, I don’t see any reason to think that our car could have adapted better in Montreal than at this track – commented Leclerc with some optimism – obviously it will be important to confirm the step forward we think we have made in Canada. I think they are going in the right direction, especially in terms of consistency and feeling. And whenever these two things go well together, the performance is better. In Canada I was able to push a little more and be more comfortable with the car, so, yes, it was definitely a step forward.”

For Leclerc and Ferrari, the Austrian appointment coincides with an unwelcome anniversary. Last year at the Red Bull Ring came what remains to this day the last victory for the team and for Charles, a success that seemed to relaunch the Monegasque’s world championship ambitions.

However, the course of the season said something else, and today Leclerc himself returned to the subject. “Twelve months ago we were in a very different situation. We arrived here with a very competitive car and we knew we could challenge Red Bull, but today we know that Red Bull is still ahead in terms of race pace. The objectives are different compared to 2022, but we will bring some updates on the car to the track which will probably help us continue in the right direction, but (if we are talking about victory) it is not for this weekend”.

There is another challenge over the weekend for Ferrari, and it concerns the technical innovations that will take to the track after the first check made on the Fiorano circuit. The team will only have one hour in the FP1 session to decide everything, then being a ‘sprint’ weekend, parc fermé will kick off two hours later.

“In many respects it will be more difficult than usual – confirmed Leclerc – in these cases you cannot do the usual back-to-back (comparing the new configuration with the old one). When there’s this format, the most important aspect is to fine-tune the car, and all efforts go in that direction, there’s no room for error in terms of set-up. And there isn’t even space to test the new parts and get confirmations. So it will be a bit more difficult to draw conclusions from a weekend like this, but after that we will have a lot to analyze”.

Another theme of the weekend, in keeping with Spielberg’s tradition, is the expected traffic in qualifying. Especially in the Q1 session last year many problems arose, due to the reduced extension of the track which makes it difficult to find the conditions to complete a clean lap.

“It wouldn’t be a bad idea to divide the Q1 session into two groups with ten single-seaters each – commented Sainz – because we see that in Q2 and Q3 with fewer cars on the track the situation improves a lot. It would be worth trying.”