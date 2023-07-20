Ferrari has prepared a high downforce aerodynamic package for Hungary: it is a simple adaptation of the SF-23 to the characteristics of the Hungarian track, where aerodynamic efficiency matters less and the highest downforce value is needed.

On the red, the last flap of the front wing has been changed, but unlike what one might think, the de Cavallino technicians have seen fit to use the configuration similar to the one seen in Austria, with a slightly increased chord but without the nolder, a sign that in Maranello they are working to find that difficult balance that the SF-23 is looking for this season with continuous ups and downs that have undermined its potential, certainly higher than what we have seen.

Detail of the Ferrari SF-23 front wing brought to Hungary Photo by: George Piola

There is hope among the Scuderia staff of putting a car back in pole position, repeating what was seen with Charles Leclerc in Baku in qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP, ​​bearing in mind that it could rain tomorrow during free practice, while qualifying could be held in variable weather, while the race will be hot, very hot, complicating the forecasts of the strategists.