The anticipation of Motorsport.com has been confirmed: Ferrari has started the construction of a very different SF-23 from the one that is facing the third round of the world championship in Australia, in an attempt to get back on top after a very slow start to the season in Bahrain and in Jeddah.

The first news will arrive on the occasion of the Emilia Romagna GP scheduled at Imola on May 21st, but it is possible that we will see the bulk of the new update package only on the occasion of the Spanish GP which is scheduled for June 4th and will be the ninth race of the 2023 championship.

Ferrari SF-23: here is the rear axle with the rear wing for Australia Photo by: George Piola

It is possible that at Imola we can see a different bottom and, perhaps, the modified rear suspension, while the bellies more similar in design to those of the Red Bull RB19 will not make their debut before Barcelona.

The motivation? It’s quite simple: the Enzo e Dino Ferrari is a track that drivers like very much due to the driving difficulties on the ups and downs, but for the technicians it is a track considered of little significance for the development of a single-seater. Added to this is a longer time to review the red which is destined to change its appearance a lot compared to the car that is racing now.

Between Imola and the Montmelò race there is also the Monaco GP: but it seems all too clear that if the Emilian appointment can leave some doubts on the effectiveness of evaluating the changes, the one in the Principality would be nonsense, given that on the streets of Monte Carlo you have to line up the car with the maximum aerodynamic load and where you certainly can’t even measure efficiency.

Ferrari SF-23: mount the nose Photo by: Uncredited

Enrico Cardile’s staff, therefore, divided the SF-23 evo into two distinct phases which will have to revive the fortunes of the Cavallino to reposition the red as the second force in the world championship, with the ambition of attempting to attack the world champion team , bypassing Mercedes (which in the meantime will arrive with a revised W14) and Aston Martin.

The strong fibrillation that was shaking the Gestione Sportiva seems to have subsided: now in the Racing Department there is the will to get out of this very difficult moment, once the causes that led to the disappointing performances seen so far have been clearly identified.

The team directed by Fred Vasseur went to the antipodes in the conviction of not making up for another fool like in Jeddah: the study of the data highlighted errors in the management of the single-seater, so tomorrow in free practice we expect a red with a set-up different starting point. We will see the fund “parked” in Saudi Arabia and there is confirmation of the rear wing (more loaded) equipped with a single pylon.