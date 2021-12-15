Ferrari has completed the construction of the first 2022 body. The 672 chassis, this is the project number of the Red for next year, has already been built within the Gestione Sportiva.

The Scuderia in Abu Dhabi capitalized on third place in the Constructors’ World Championship with a convincing podium from Carlos Sainz which gave the measure of the growth of the Maranello team, but we all know that the commitment of the team headed by Mattia Binotto is aimed at the 2022 championship. when the new ground-effect single-seaters with lowered Pirelli tires will debut and there will be the expectation to see the Ferrari again capable of being competitive again by winning races.

Even though the 2021 championship has just ended in Yas Marina, there is a feeling that the Cavallino team has moved forward for next season and the admission that crash tests have begun for the homologation of the chassis is one of them. confirmation.

Of course, the chassis that is used for the crash tests will not go on track, but the conduct of the tests already in the first part of December indicates that Ferrari does not want to get into trouble for 2022.

“With the car we are in continuous development – admits the team principal -, we are still working on aerodynamics, while the chassis is being produced and the gearbox is being approved for reliability. Crash tests are also well advanced ”.

“As far as the engine is concerned, somehow the performance achieved is frozen, so we focus on reliability and the times are very tight, because it takes several weeks to produce some parts. If we are on track for February it is easy to imagine that the timing will be rather tight. We are working on the car from the start of the season, then there will be some developments over the course of the championship ”.

There are whispers that you are ahead of others …

“Well, that’s the first I hear. It is the first year that there are no references to what others are doing. And it is a very special case, because it starts with a blank sheet of paper, so right now I’m going blind ”.

“Not knowing what others are doing, we look to ourselves. In my opinion the team is working well, but we know that the others are very strong: if they have managed to make some stellar cars on the track it means that they are very competitive. For our part, we are putting our utmost effort into it: we have given priority to 2022 because we know that there is something to recover ”.

“Honestly, I still don’t feel up to them, but the hope is to count on continuous growth and on a team that I see united and that is working well to get us closer and get back to competing.”