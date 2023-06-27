Ferrari is holding its second filming day of the 2023 season today at Fiorano. Driving the SF-23 Evo for the 100 km allowed by FIA rules will be Charles Leclerc. The Scuderia has scheduled the session for commercial filming ahead of the Austrian GP scheduled for the weekend. And there could be a surprise: some shooting could be done together with the 499P that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans to give a corporate sign of the brand that unites several sponsors on the two cars. It would be a very nice surprise to confirm the integration of the departments in a Ferrari that has only one soul. The Hypercar arrived in the Fiorano garage in the early morning before the F1…

The red that will race on the Cavallino’s home track will be in the Red Bull Ring configuration: in addition to the new anti-porpoising bottom, you will be able to see the medium-load front and rear wings and other detailed aerodynamic innovations.

Although the next appointment will offer the second Sprint race on the calendar after Baku, Ferrari has decided to bring a package of innovations to Spielberg by accelerating the development of the SF-23 after the positive indications that emerged in the Canadian GP.

The technicians directed by Enrico Cardile have decided to go on the attack in Austria, despite being aware that in Styria there will be only one session of free practice to deliberate the news before qualifying on Friday afternoon.

The filming day, therefore, becomes a valid opportunity to have an initial data collection of the Evo filled with changes. Then the material leaving for Austria will be loaded onto the car transporters: among the issues to keep under control there is also a different management of the hybrid system with an unpacking of the electricity also thought of as a function of the speaker stall.

In Maranello they are looking for confirmation on the path that was positively undertaken in Montreal: what was surprising was the consistency of performance of the red, even when the compounds varied. Of course, the semi-permanent circuit dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve is certainly not one that causes heavy wear and tear, so the appointment at the Red Bull Ring becomes very important to understand if actually in Gestione Sportiva they have found the crux of the matter to unlock all the potential of the SF-23 and which so far has been seen in flashes and only on certain circuits.