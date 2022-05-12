Ferrari has planned the 2022 season with precise timing. At Maranello they don’t want to leave anything to chance to stay at the top of the two world championship standings, drivers and manufacturers, even if the margin over Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is narrowing after the Dutchman’s last two successes in Imola and Miami.

The Scuderia has decided to react to introduce the first important package of updates to the Spanish GP: it has booked the Monza track for tomorrow 13 May for a test that will take place behind closed doors from 9 to 13 with Charles Leclerc at the wheel.

F1-75, in fact, will be the protagonist of the second filming day of the championship (the first took place, as usual, in Barcelona on February 22, one day before the pre-season tests began).

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

It is no coincidence that Ferrari chose the Stradale: the red needs to find a higher top speed on the straight to counter the Red Bull and the Brianza “temple of speed” is the ideal theater to check whether the work done by the engineers directed by Enrico Cardile will give the desired result.

The Maranello team, of course, will collect the data it needs by alternating this activity with the promotional work that will be carried out to meet commercial needs: 100 km is the distance authorized by the FIA ​​for the filming day and the F1-75 will have to run with Pirelli demo tires, which have nothing to do with those used on race weekends.

Read also:

Monza was also used for filming day in 2019. On 8 August the Monegasque driver was called to the SF90 in a test that preceded Charles’s first two F1 successes, namely at Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgian GP and in Monza in the Italian GP.