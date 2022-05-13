Ferrari completed the filming day in Monza. Charles Leclerc was engaged on the Brianza Stradale with the F1-75 to allow the Scuderia’s TV crew to shoot commercials: the Cavallino team needed it after the blackout from the bodywork of the sponsor Kaspersky, taken following the aggression of Ukraine by Russia.

The Maranello team therefore planned a day in Monza to make promotional material available to the partners who support the team. The Monegasque driver alternated short runs with long stops to close the 17 laps allowed by the FIA, equal to a distance of 100 km.

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari F1-75, during Filming day in Monza

Among the curious people who managed to evade the controls of the system, the rumor had spread that the red car had suffered from electrical problems with the power unit 066/7, because the F1-75 fell silent at the end of the straight, just before the Variante and then it was not restarted, but was pushed back by the mechanics towards the pit lane, because if Charles had also covered the last lap he would have broken the 100 km limit.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, during Filming day in Monza Photo by: Uncredited

No yellow, therefore, but only the maximum exploitation of what is allowed by the rules. It goes without saying that Ferrari tried to choose the filming day date that was also functional to the debut of the first F1-75 developments that will debut at the next Spanish GP.

The Monza racetrack has put in place a complete armor plating of the track to ensure that the Ferrari test was effectively behind closed doors: every road, every passage was cordoned off and monitored by a very diligent and attentive security, also blocking areas of the park that they are not part of the route.

The news of the red has not yet been seen even if Charles used a loaded rear wing, certainly not suitable for the speed peaks of the Brianza system. The test was attended by an FIA commissioner who had the opportunity to verify the compliance of the F1-75 with the rules of the filming days, after the somewhat specious controversy that had been unleashed by McLaren and Red Bull after the tire tests at Imola .