Ferrari’s filming day in Monza served to satisfy the commercial needs of the Scuderia’s sponsors, but also to give some answers to the Cavallino technicians headed by Enrico Cardile.

Charles Leclerc covered the 17 and … broken laps of the 100 km authorized by the FIA ​​alternating the bodywork with the number 16 to that with the 55 of his teammate, Carlos Sainz and changing the helmet when necessary, so as not to have to bother the two factory pilots for half a day’s work.

The opportunity to shoot without the sponsor Kaspersky, who disappeared from F1-75 following the sanctions that were applied following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, allowed Ferrari to take advantage of the opportunity to carry out some tests in view of the Spanish GP, scheduled for next weekend in Barcelona, ​​but not only.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, during the filming day in Monza

The Brianza Stradale is like an outdoor tunnel, ideal for verifying some aerodynamic configurations and several have been tested, with very short runs carried out, it is said, at constant speed on the straights just to compare the data with correlate with the wind tunnel and simulation systems.

In short, a very scientific approach in a well-prepared mix of video footage and technical solutions that advised the managers of Monza to lock the racetrack with exaggerated security controls at every access for a filming day.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, during the filming day in Monza Photo by: Ferrari

In Barcelona, ​​Ferrari will bring an important package of updates with which the Scuderia plans to catch up with the Red Bulls that in the last two races (Imola and Miami) won with Max Verstappen, showing an advantage measured in two tenths of a second by Mattia Binotto himself. , team principal of the Cavallino.

The Monza theater, therefore, became an opportunity to evaluate certain solutions: the unloaded rear wing would have appeared, which in Miami was not seen due to the decidedly lower grip of the asphalt than that which had been provided for the simulations and which will be good in Canada, but, above all, we have seen the high-load rear wing that will enter the scene in Barcelona.

Comparison between the rear wings of the Ferrari F1-75: above, that of Miami and below that of Barcelona Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the drawing of Giorgio Piola you can see the differences with the rear wing that was used in the Miami GP.

The main profile has a deeper spoon in the central portion, while it has a different and more profiled design towards the side bulkheads, in search of a greater vertical thrust, without going too much at the expense of air penetration and, therefore, efficiency. .

The movable flap is characterized by a greater string and a more evident concavity which will be particularly useful in the third sector of the Montmelò track, where the F1-75 should make the difference compared to the Red Bull.