Ferrari will introduce the news from Imola onwards and plans to make a good impression with the F1-75 which impressed well in the first two GPs of the season in Bahrain and Jeddah. This does not mean that the Cavallino technicians are not working to achieve two main objectives: to improve the efficiency of the red and eliminate porpoising, the annoying hopping that occurs at high speeds with stationary forces.

While waiting for a new bottom designed specifically to limit the hopping that forces the engineers to increase the height from the ground, but which determines a loss of aerodynamic load, the Scuderia has seen fit to instrument the nose of Charles Leclerc’s car.

Ferrari F1-75: here is the laser reader mounted on the tip of the nose: there are four more on the sides of the side bulkheads Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The leader of the world rankings, in fact, tomorrow in the first free practice session will be called to carry out aerodynamic tests: even the less experienced eye cannot escape the fact that Ferrari has mounted on the F1-75 a series of laser readers capable of measuring precisely the ground clearance of the front wing.

Usually we just mount a sensor under the body (it is recognizable even with the car in motion because you can observe a laser beam pointing on the asphalt) or on the tip of the nose: on this occasion, however, Maranello has decided to “Exaggerate” by setting up five laser meters.

In addition to the one in the center of the nose, there are also two on the outside of each side bulkhead, to measure the height variations of the car as the load varies and in transients to bending due to lying down.

The simple fact that the laser camera supports are not fake, but designed and made ad hoc suggests that these measuring instruments will also soon become an important element in the development of ground-effect single-seaters.