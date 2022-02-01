Ferrari has announced the name of the Formula 1 car that it will take to the track in the 2022 world championship: it will be called F1-75. The reference is to the seventy-fifth anniversary of the foundation of the Maranello house, dated 1947, a tribute to a unique story in the panorama of the automotive world. The celebratory acronym follows after two years the one that identified the 2020 single-seater, called SF1000 in honor of the 1000 Grand Prix that the Scuderia celebrated during the season.

Recently John Elkann had presented a special icon to represent the important anniversary of the Cavallino, a sculpture made up of thousands of forged pieces in the Maranello factory as a symbol of the Ferrari spirit. A few days later, the Scuderia’s tribute has arrived, bringing a long-awaited single-seater to the track that will pay homage to the historic anniversary.

The F1-75 will be officially presented on February 17th via videoconference, while the track debut is scheduled in Barcelona at the Montmelò circuit on February 22nd in a filming-day. The following day, again on the Spanish track, the official tests will kick off the 2022 season.

“Formula 1, with its spirit of competition and innovation, has always been fundamental for Ferrari and has played a leading role in the development of our road cars – said President John Elkann -. So this year, in which we celebrate on the 75th anniversary of the first release of our car from the factory gates, we decided to honor that spirit by calling our car 2022 F1-75 “.