Miami, United States.- The career perfect that made the ‘King of the streets’, Sergio ‘Checo’ Perezin it Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on the first Sunday of this month of May, he once again shows that he is made to compete for the drivers championship against your teammate max verstappen, this season 2023.

Sergio Perez taught a class on how to race on the urban tracks of Formula One to establish himself as the first driver to repeat the first place in the layout of bakuwhere he also reigned in the first sprint race of the year to lead in the ‘Power Ranking’ of F1.

‘Czech’ Perez point in the Miami GP his third victory in this 2023, with which he could surpass his teammate Verstappento whom he cut distance in the pilots table after the 33 points achieved over the weekend; eight in ‘sprint’, 25 in the main race.

The driver from Guadalajara is only six points behind the double world champion from the Netherlands. today arrived at Miami to think about free practices, but before that a Ferrari ex-driver and Renault surrendered to him Mexican who lives his best campaign in the Maximum Category of the Motoring.

Sergio Pérez got the victory in Baku

He French, Jean-Alesihighlighted the qualities of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez that make him an “unbeatable” competitor in the Formula One. He recognized the mental factor of the Aztec to catapult the victory and leave second place to max verstappen in Azerbaijan.

“Sergio Perez Is it strong on city tracks? I don’t think so. Rather, I believe that some drivers, when they feel fit, are capable of performing at their best, with the intention of proving themselves. In these moments they become unbeatable and perform above their usual level”, he indicated in his column ‘Corriere Della Sera’.

In addition Jean-Alesi touched on some similarities that he has found between the binomial of Red Bull Racingformed by Sergio Perez and max verstappenwith the pair of Ferrari that integrate the Monegasque, Charles Leclercand the Spanish, Carlos Sainz Jr..

“They are made of drivers who are capable of giving their best in practically all circumstances, that is to say, Verstappen and leclercand pilots who are not always capable of expressing themselves at the highest level, I mean ‘Czech’ Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr.. They can also offer exceptional careers as a result of special psychological motivation.”