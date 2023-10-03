Engine experts agree: the regulations from 2014 and still in force were the greatest motoring challenge ever in Formula 1. At the last Silverstone Grand Prix, it was Mercedes who recounted the journey of the Brixworth power unit in the last ten years. Manager Hywel Thomas had focused on the invention of the MGU-H, the application of the pre-combustion chamber to racing and the relentless pursuit of reliability. In Monza, however, it was Ferrari’s turn which with Enrico Gualtieri, head of the power unit division, presented the 2021 power unit, giving a perfect idea of ​​how much the hybrid regulations have distorted the engine’s working logic

Priorities to be reviewed

“We had to unlearning, rethinking and relearning even a standard technology such as that of the combustion engine. The way these engines work is very different from that of naturally aspirated engines.” Gualtieri’s words do not focus on the very complicated MGU-H or the hybrid part, but on the technology of the petrol engine, ideally consolidated by over sixty years of experience. In fact, the great revolution of the 2014 regulations does not only concern electrification, but also the use of fuel.

In a combustion process there are two main reactants: air – or rather oxygen – and fuel. The component present in smaller quantity between the two determines the energy released by combustion. The previous regulation for naturally aspirated V8s did not place limits on the use of petrol, which is why the limiting element was the air taken from outside. With the 2014 engines, however, the turbocharger returns, an important aid in compressing the air towards the combustion chamber. Furthermore, the new regulations introduce a limit to the flow of petrol – the instantaneous quantity – that can be injected into the engine, reversing design priorities.

“With naturally aspirated engines, the limiting element was air,” explains Gualtieri. “You had to inject enough fuel to make sure you burned every single molecule of air. Now it’s exactly the opposite. The precious element is petrol, while the air is supplied by the turbocharger. You have to make sure you have the most efficient combustion possible.” Even the knowledge gained on an established technology such as the heat engine is thus called into question. Also for this reason, the start for Ferrari in 2014 is not the best: “We didn’t start where we wantedbut we have worked hard in the years since with this in mind: making sure our combustion process is as complete and efficient as possible.”

Engine development

To make up for the delay accumulated in 2014, the Cavallino is working on three fronts. One of these is the collaborative relationship with Shell, to create a fuel that is as energetic as possible. For the same amount of petrol injectable into the engine, the higher its energy content, the greater the performance that can be released from the combustion engine. In parallel, we work on optimizing the combustion process: the objective is to reduce the difference between the chemical energy of the input fuel and the output mechanical energy transmitted to the pistons.

Another aspect of great interest is the speed of combustion. In fact, the faster it is, the less energy is uselessly dispersed to the walls in the form of heat, also concentrating combustion in that short period of time in which the pressure, volume and temperature conditions are ideal. A lot of help in this comes with pre-chamber technology halfway through the 2015 championship, an area in which Ferrari finds itself trailing behind Mercedes.

The work carried out by Ferrari, like it by all engine engineers, can be summed up in one word: efficiency. The petrol and energy input into the engine are limited, posing the challenge of using them as much as possible. “With the new regulations, it’s all about efficiency. The amount of petrol is limited: the most efficient engine is also the most powerful”, reflects Gualtieri. The efficiency of thermal engines, i.e. the ratio between the mechanical power at the crankshaft and the chemical power of the incoming fuel, grows at exponential levels. From 30% of naturally aspirated V8s in 2013, the 50% barrier will be broken through in 2022. Even more indicative, however, is the growth rate of efficiency, which in the ten years of the new regulations is growing at a rate 1.5 times faster than in the previous decade with aspirates.

The rejection of the split-turbo

The combustion engine is not the only component of the power unit, which on the contrary presents itself as a complex ecosystem in which the parts interact with each other for the best possible performance. Gualtieri chooses his words carefully, describing the heat engine as “the most important part of this energy transformation chain”. In fact, the conversion of energy from fuel to wheels does not stop at combustion. The exhaust gases carry heat with them, which the turbine takes care of converting into mechanical power. Through the MGU-H – the electric motor coupled to the turbo unit – this is finally converted into electric power, recharging the battery and/or powering the second hybrid engine.

When talking about the turbine, Gualtieri once again uses terms that imply a cascade of energy transformations: “AND the second stage of energy conversion: from the hot exhaust gases to the mechanical power of the turbine”. In arranging the MGU-H, compressor and turbine, Ferrari goes against the grain of the competition: “In our architecture, the MGU-H is mounted in front of the turbocharger. Over the years we have decided to maintain this solution, which is unusual compared to those of our adversaries. The choice was to keep a compact rather than separate turbo-MGU-H group, so as to be able to contain the whole block in the V between the two banks of the engine”.

Mercedes first followed by Honda and Renault then adopted the split turbo solution, with separate turbine and compressor and the electric motor interposed. In this way, the fresh air from the compressor and directed to the engine is not heated by the hot gases flowing in the turbine, to the advantage of the final density and performance of the thermal. Although aware of this, Ferrari however chooses to compact the three components to lower the masses and reduce the aerodynamic dimensions: “Compressor efficiency could have been better if we had moved it off the banks. However, we decided to keep it that way for the benefit of the overall installation.” The only change from the first to the last Maranello power unit concerns the position of the MGU-H, which is moved forward from the rear with respect to the thermal.

All-round work

Over the years, the hybrid part of the Cavallino PU evolves more and more. Gualtieri in particular focuses on a big step taken halfway through the 2021 season and completed with the 2022 engine. This is theincrease in battery voltage, which reaches 1000 V. With the same electrical power, the higher voltage allows the current intensity to be reduced and with it the energy losses in the form of heat. Once again, overall efficiency benefits.

Research on the chemistry of materials then allows a reduction of the battery by 20% compared to the first version of 2014, while the volume drops by 25%. The same path affects the MGU-K, the electric motor connected to the wheels, whose power density doubles in less than ten years. The most relevant data, however, concerns the power unit as a whole. The specific fuel consumption, i.e. the petrol consumed in relation to the power released, is 40% lower than that of the V8s in action until 2013. Cold and simple numbers, which however tell of all the work carried out by Ferrari and other engine engineers during the first hybrid era of Formula 1.