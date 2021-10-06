After Leclerc in Sochi, also the other Ferrari driver

Carlos Sainz will start from the back of the grid in the next Turkish Grand Prix, the 16th round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm. Free practice will begin on Friday at 10.30 am.

In the classic preview media published on its official website, Ferrari confirmed the use of the fourth seasonal power unit on the Spaniard’s SF21, an aspect that will force the latter to start from the last starting pitch, as happened by Charles Leclerc in Sochi .

