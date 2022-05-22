It is a mix of sensations that emerge from the analysis of Ferrari’s Spanish weekend. Above all, it is impossible not to start from a given: Ferrari and Charles Leclerc had arrived at the Catalunya circuit at the top of their respective world rankings and are overtaken by Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Putting the numbers aside, the Scuderia under the heading ‘positive notes’ brings home the certainty of having brought to the track a package of updates that has worked very well, making the F1-75 the fastest single-seater seen in Barcelona: on the fastest lap , on tire management and race pace. In addition, if needed, even with the growing awareness of being able to count on a Charles Leclerc in stellar form.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, returns to the pits and retires from the race Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Unfortunately for the Scuderia in Montmelò there was also more. Over the weekend, three power units of the Cavallino suffered problems, first Bottas on Friday, then Zhou and Leclerc in the race on Sunday.

In the world economy it is an important signal, and obviously the most traumatic event was the one that took the victory in the Spanish Grand Prix from Leclerc and Ferrari. It is the first serious technical problem that accuses the Scuderia in this first part of the season, but for the timing in which it arrived it became a ‘problem’, which forced Leclerc to go from a potential +7 on Verstappen (if Charles had won ahead of Max) to a -25. It also happened to Red Bull, both in Bahrain and Melbourne, and in fact the two ‘zeros’ weighed heavily in Max’s world rankings, who left Australia at 25 points against Leclerc’s 71.

In the following four races, with a partial of 85 to 33, Verstappen however recovered the gap by taking the lead in the world championship. Seen in this way, it may seem the beginning of a triumphal ride, but the impression is that during the 2022 season the changes in front will be frequent.

Leclerc leads the Spanish GP after a good start Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The alarm in Maranello will not be ignored, because reliability is one of the crucial steps to be able to aim for the two world titles, a decidedly demanding game, which is played on the line between maximum performance and the risk of putting the factor into play. reliability.

The certainty, however, is that of having put on the track a car that scared Red Bull itself, well aware that without unexpected events it would have been impregnable, and in perspective this is a very important step for Mattia Binotto and the whole team.

On the front of the Constructors’ classification, Ferrari also has another problem, and that is Carlos Sainz. With Leclerc out of the game (when he had already branded the Spanish Grand Prix) it was reasonable to expect Carlos on the podium, if not exactly on the top step at least between the two Red Bulls.

Instead, the Spaniard made his life difficult, first with a bad start and then with the escape route of turn 4 on the sixth lap. From that moment on, his race became a long chase which ended in an anonymous (for him) fourth position. There is not a macro-problem that is complicating Carlos’s season, it may also be that the feeling that Leclerc immediately found with the F1-75 in Sainz’s case has not yet reached perfect maturity, but the difference in performance between the two seem to weigh more and more in Carlos’ head.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, overtakes Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75: then the Englishman will have to give way to the Spaniard Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

There are those who are convinced that a perfect weekend is needed to unlock everything, to turn the page, but this weekend also needs to arrive, otherwise the contraindication is to risk finding yourself in a negative spiral.

Nobody asks Sainz what Leclerc is giving, even if as a driver what he is, Carlos is what he wants to give to the team, but today it would be a good step forward to be ready to take up the baton, as Perez did today in the economy. of the Red Bull race.

Sainz, Leclerc and Ferrari will not have much time to think about what the Spanish Grand Prix could have brought and instead did not, because in four days Formula 1 will already be in the Monaco paddock. For many and different reasons it will be an opportunity for redemption, for Charles (who has an open account with the home race), for Ferrari (who will want to take back what he left in Montmelò) and for Sainz, who hopes to turn the page and start another 2022.