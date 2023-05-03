Ferrari has signed a multi-year agreement with DXC Technology, the global technology services company that specializes in creating the most advanced digital solutions for the automotive sector.

The cooperation will be operational starting from the Miami Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend since DXC Technology will become Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and its logo will be present on the SF-23s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as well as on the suits and helmets of the pilots.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, said: “We are delighted to begin this partnership with DXC Technology, a company that already provides IT infrastructure for Ferrari’s critical systems with which we will explore new software asset management solutions in the future. in the future. With DXC we share values ​​such as business expertise, the pursuit of continuous innovation and dedication to excellence. We look forward to growing the partnership for years to come.”

Michael Corcoran, Global Lead, DXC Analytics & Engineering: “We have worked with Ferrari for several years on their essential infrastructure and are proud to enter into a partnership that plans to guide them towards their technological future. We are committed to innovating technology that transforms the information capabilities of vehicles and improve the driving experience for all“.