How different will the Ferrari F1-75 racing in the next Spanish GP be when the Scuderia introduces the first major package of technical updates?

Mattia Binotto, team principal of the Cavallino, is always reluctant to give juicy previews to the press when it comes to the technical issue. Looking towards the sixth round of the world championship, the rider from Reggio spoke of significant news, but when asked if there will be easily visible changes on the red, he limited himself to anticipating the introduction of a high-load rear wing “… which is a classic when you come to Barcelona. I don’t know the color, I’m thinking about it… “.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

What seemed like a joke, in reality it could be a curious news that the head of the Sports Management has just put us on the plate. Ferrari, in fact, in Montmelò could change the type of paint and, perhaps, consequently (slightly) the tone of the color.

The motivation? It’s simple: Ferrari is also making its race for lightening in an attempt to reach the limit of 798 kg and, after leaving the carbon in the lower part, it has found a paint that saves about 700 grams on the bodywork.

The Scuderia already has the lightest paint in the paddock, but it can further reduce weight by eliminating the clear coat that gives red the sheen we see today.

After seeing cars that in some parts have been literally stripped, such as Red Bull and Williams, the Cavallino team remains faithful to its DNA, but allows itself a small change in shade that is barely visible except in certain light conditions that allows a significant slimming. The novelty package that will be brought to Barcelona should be worth a total of 2 or 3 kg.

The reaction of Maranello, therefore, is across the board, not just in terms of aerodynamics …