“We have a very long season ahead of us.” Frederic Vasseur pulls the brakes, and he does so both with a view to a championship that will see the teams busy on the track for the next nine months, and with a view to the Bahrain Grand Prix scheduled for next week.

Analyzing what emerged from Sakhir’s tests, Ferrari is starting the season as the first challenger to world champion Max Verstappen, but Vasseur does not support this vision. For him, the tests do not guarantee a faithful picture of the hierarchies, and he prefers to take the findings that emerged from the pre-season tests with a grain of salt.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“What do I expect next week? This is not the mentality of testing – replied Vasseur – there is a work program to carry out, boxes to tick, and I think a good job has been done. We had three days to scan the car and complete all the tests that were planned. Race weekends are a completely different story, and don’t exactly reflect what you see in a test session.”

“I’ll give you an example, Charles rode in the morning session when the asphalt temperature was fifty-five degrees, it’s impossible to compare his times with opponents who rode six hours later in very different conditions. So I don’t think it’s very indicative to evaluations by reading the classification of the day”.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vasseur’s confidence is intriguing, especially after the three days of testing completed by a Red Bull that appeared to be a step forward on all fronts, from the fastest lap to the race pace.

“As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think we can have a clear picture of the values ​​in the field today – reiterated the team principal of the Scuderia – we will only have it next week. I’m confident because reliability has responded well, we covered good mileage which is encouraging, plus we completed some important work of understanding the car. On the performance front, we look forward to next week, I repeat, we cannot compare a time obtained in the morning session with a time obtained in the evening”.

Ferrari SF-23: the wing with the mono-pylon and more loaded was seen little due to a problem at the command of the DRS Photo by: George Piola

There is no doubt that qualifying simulations should be marked with an asterisk, since in addition to the track temperature there are parameters such as the amount of fuel on board or the way the power unit is used, variables that can mask the absolute value of the performance.

In terms of race pace, however, the feedback is more real, and Red Bull scared their opponents with stints with enviable pace consistency.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

But even on this front Vasseur appeared serene. “If you really see a race simulation with a single-seater covering 55 laps limiting itself to changing tires and getting back on track, then you’re sure it started with 110 kilos of fuel – clarified Vasseur – but if between one stint and the next the car is brought back to the pits then you can’t be sure of the petrol loaded”.

“We were focused on our work, we have some analyzes to do and I’m not sure that next week we’ll see exactly what we saw in these days of testing. The morale in the team is perfect and we’re in great shape to start this long championship” .