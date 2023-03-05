A fourth place conquered by Carlos Sainz does not satisfy the ambitions of Ferrari which took them from Red Bull and Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin. Without Charles Leclerc’s stop, the Monegasque would perhaps have taken third place. And starting the season on the podium would have been important for morale, which is now below zero.

In the disaster of the first weekend of the 2023 season there is news that can be positive: Leclerc’s engine didn’t break on lap 40, but it fell silent. Worn out. The Monegasque was left without ignition because it was the ECU that gave way.

The 066/7 could still be used because it would not have sustained any damage, but the alarm remains for the Prancing Horse engineers, because there is something suddenly not right in the electrical system: before the race it was necessary to replace the hybrid battery and control unit. It seemed that they were only precautionary interventions and, instead, at the first GP of the season Leclerc was sadly forced to retire due to the blackout of the second control unit.

This means that if the one removed after qualifying cannot be recovered, Leclerc will have to be penalized already from the Saudi Arabian GP which will be held in Jeddah in two weeks. But what is the “disease” hiding in Ferrari’s electronics?