Ferrari is looking forward to the Australian GP with confidence in the F1-75’s great adaptability to the different tracks, so the technicians headed by Enrico Cardile are concentrating on the development of the red.

Mattia Binotto said they will be introduced when in Maranello they are certain that they will contribute to an improvement in performance:

“On the developments from here on, the competition front shifts: when you have two cars as similar in performance as Ferrari and Red Bull each package will weigh because a tenth or two will make a difference at this point of the season. There is a CAP budget on which we are limited and I am insisting every day with the Federation for them to carry out the checks, because if these do not happen we risk to somehow offset the final result “.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari Team Principal Photo by: Ferrari

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA technical manager of the single-seater sector, replied to these considerations in the Gazzetta dello Sport: “Our first objective is to ensure that the championship is clean, we want those who deserve it to win. Today’s regulations require a lot more control resources: now we have to inspect what teams do at home as well. But for financial controls we have a capable team led by our colleague Federico Lodi. Mattia can rest assured, we are doing everything to keep the situation under control. We have tax experts who check the balance sheets and the parts that are mounted on the machines to make sure we are billed correctly ”.

Read also:

It will turn out that a good accountant can count as much as a good chief designer, but this is modern F1!

Ferrari is planning the first evolutionary packages of the F1-75: according to the first rumors we can anticipate that for Imola we will see the first interventions aimed at the aerodynamic efficiency of the red and the lightening of some parts.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The goal is to remove about 3 kg of the single-seater which is overweight like almost all the other F1 cars with the exception of Alfa Romeo which even allows itself to use ballast to balance the C42. At Maranello they are working in the tunnel to reduce drag and bring the maximum speeds that the Red Bull RB18 can produce at the end of the straights.

As far as the porpoising battle is concerned, however, we will have to wait for the Spanish GP to be held in Barcelona: on the Montmelò track, Ferrari should have the revised fund, thanks to which the negative effect of the hopping will have to be greatly reduced, allowing to the F1-75 to run with a height from the ground that is more grazing the asphalt, without losing the aerodynamic load that is generated under the car of the two Venturi channels.

The bottom of the Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari will therefore play at Albert Park with the technical package seen in the first two GPs of the season, but with the debut of the European season it will kick off the introduction of the first technical innovations.

This year the game will be very tactical: since the developments will be conditioned by the budget cap constraints, it will be interesting to find out when and how the rival teams will play the news, knowing full well that the economic availability for the changes will be contingent and the season with a calendar 23 GP will be very long.

Shooting everything immediately could be a gamble, so it will be better to introduce new things only when you are sure to improve performance. And those who are in front today, like Ferrari and Red Bull, will have a double advantage over those who, like Mercedes, are in a hurry to chase in an attempt to close the performance gap that the W13 showed in the first two rounds …