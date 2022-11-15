Ferrari travels on sight: first it limits itself to not wanting to comment on the rumors about the arrival of Frederic Vasseur at the head of the Gestione Sportiva and then it issues a lapidary twitter statement: “In relation to the speculations that have appeared in some press organs relating to the position of the Principal of the Scuderia, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari announces that these are totally unfounded rumors”.

Something must have gotten out of hand in Maranello and the situation seems to be boiling, since the arrival of the French Sauber manager at the Scuderia has been denied just as the changeover was taken for granted from various sources within the Cavallino.

Now we just have to wait for the developments of a situation that has become difficult even to explain. According to some, the leak could produce an effect similar to that relating to the anticipation that Jean Todt would arrive at the beginning of the year to lend a hand to Mattia Binotto in running the Scuderia. The former FIA president has never approached Ferrari again. Will it be the same with Vasseur? We just have to wait for the developments of what is turning into a yellow …