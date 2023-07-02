Is Saturday in Austria a glass half full or glass half empty day for Ferrari? It is a question to which realistically there is no single answer, as everyone could tell a different version depending on the specific weight attributed to the elements placed on the scale. The third place obtained by Sainz in the Sprint Race, which also ended a few seconds behind Perez, resembles an injection of confidence that the Reds needed to look optimistically at a Sunday yet to be written.

On the other hand, the difficulties encountered by Leclerc represent an alarm bell which adds to a rather eloquent fact: after Alfa Romeo, the team which has accused the greatest delta between the best time set in the Shootout and that recorded on Friday in the qualifying is precisely that of Maranello, a good 697 thousandths. Undoubtedly there are several mitigating factors that could be taken into account, such as the fact that Sainz did not have a new set of soft tires available for the attempt in SQ3 or the strategic issues, but the raw data is significant in any case.

Taking the comparison between the two best laps of the Madrilenian as a reference, it is interesting to note how the telemetric traces roughly overlap with the exception of the last sector, where it is normal to highlight a more accentuated drop of a used tire, which therefore has already lost its its maximum grip peak. It is realistic to hypothesize that, being able to count on a new train, Sainz could have removed the time limit by several cents, even if quantifying exactly remains a difficult task.

Comparison between the best lap recorded by Sainz in qualifying on Friday and the one obtained in the Shootout Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Even imagining an improvement of about three tenths, Verstappen’s deficit would still have remained higher than that recorded at the end of qualifying. A figure to be inserted in the context of a car that is looking for a new path in terms of development, but which under the facelift is actually still fighting against problems of the past that cannot be solved in a few months. One of these is the narrow window of use in which the SF-23 is able to express itself at its best, but the moment the car leaves this ideal track, the gap begins to widen and the difficulties become more and more evident. This does not mean that Ferrari is not working on it, because it represents precisely one of the issues on which the technical group in Maranello is concentrating its efforts, but every project also needs its time to solve a problem that apparently seems almost chronic .

If in the first free practice session the track temperature reached almost 50°C, on Friday afternoon it then dropped to around 38°C, in that ideal range in which the Prancing Horse single-seater transmitted to the drivers that feeling of confidence which allowed you to push yourself to the limit. This was especially appreciated with Leclerc, who in the last attempt gave the leader of the standings a hard time missing pole by just 0.48s. However, between Friday and Saturday the scenarios changed profoundly: the arrival of the rain that cleaned up the track, as well as a further drop in temperatures, which reached 24°C in the moment of SQ3, took the SF-23 away from its optimal operating window.

It was the Monegasque in particular who paid the consequences, passing the Monegasque from a gap of five cents to almost eight tenths in less than twenty-four hours. After the Sprint, albeit held on a track that was initially wet but then gradually dried out, it was the Ferrarista himself who provided a manifesto of his difficulties: “At the moment, I have a crazy effort every time it’s half dry and half wet with the slicks, they’re completely out of rhythm. We need to understand because we’ve been in these conditions for three races in a row and I’m still struggling, I always seem to be doing something wrong in my driving style which doesn’t help the car, which makes me lose confidence”.

Comparison between the best lap recorded by Leclerc in qualifying on Friday and the one obtained in the Shootout Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

“[Il problema è] Especially the balance at the end of braking, therefore when entering or cornering, that’s where I struggle the most. Especially in the high speed corners I had some sprints where I almost lost the car and that made me struggle a lot”. Although Leclerc’s words refer to the conditions encountered in the Sprint race, in reality some elements are also reflected in the Shootout, dividing the considerations into two parts.

Observing the telemetric data of his best laps between the Friday afternoon and Saturday morning sessions, both completed with new tyres, the first element that draws attention is how the Ferrarista suffered in all the fast corners, with a performance delta pretty important. In the analysis of the “traditional” qualifying it had emerged how Leclerc’s style was based on a rather decisive braking on entry and then resuming the accelerator by choking mid-corner, almost the opposite of Verstappen. An aspect that also reappeared on Saturday, but in a different way, because paying attention to the telemetric data, what immediately catches the eye is how Leclerc spends much more time on the left pedal in the shootout qualifying, a signal that probably needs to modulate differently braking with a lower, smoother pressure peak.

This characteristic can also be appreciated from the speed graph, where the line representing Friday’s qualifying has more marked and clearer drops, an indicator of more decisive braking: the only rapid section where this behavior does not occur is the chicane 7-8, but in that case Leclerc returned to the accelerator later and with a different progression, a sign of less aggressiveness in the recall.

Comparison in the use of brake and accelerator between the best lap recorded by Leclerc in qualifying on Friday and the one obtained in the Shootout Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

The second consideration, which is more of a hypothesis, is of a technical nature, linked to how the cars reacted to the different weather and track conditions. The Red Bull Ring is generally identified as one of those “rear-limited” tracks, i.e. where rear axle protection plays a central role, not only due to the numerous traction zones, but also because in high-speed corners the rear end tends to slide. However, during the sprint race on Saturday afternoon, the limiting axis moved towards the front, as confirmed by the radio teams of several riders: a change of scenery that could have increased the difficulties encountered by the Monegasque. Although this clearly does not explain the problems encountered in Canada for example, it could provide a further key to understanding what happened on the Austrian Saturday.

During the interviews, Vasseur’s suggestion was to move on and look more confidently. The team expects dry conditions and hotter temperatures than on the day of the sprint: an important test for an SF-23 that has yet to show that it has found the right direction on tire wear. In the sprint a certain difficulty was highlighted in the fast corners which accentuated consumption, but not as markedly as in other appointments. Sainz managed to finish ahead of the two Astons, while Mercedes represents the great unknown: the cold on Saturday helped balance the car, but the duo from the Star believe they have the pace for the podium, it will be an open challenge.