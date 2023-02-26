Haas has decided to reduce the space of the pit wall to only three positions instead of six in the past, in the belief that the money saved in transporting the structure around the world can be reinvested in the development of the VF-23: we are talking about Savings of 250,000 dollars a year could go into the evolution of the single-seater designed by Simone Resta.

Haas F1 Team pit wall with only three stations Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari has adopted a different strategy: it is true that it has limited the people destined to be on the wall to six, but it is also true that it has tried to review its organization in the hope of managing race strategies better, after the clamorous mistakes that they had seen each other last season.

The Scuderia is in full evolution: Iñaki Rueda leaves responsibility for strategies to Ravin Jain, after a redistribution of the French team principal’s responsibilities. Speaking to Motorsport.com at the conclusion of three days of testing, Fred Vasseur explained…

“From the outside, when we talk about strategy we always tend to look at the person sitting on the pit wall. In reality it is a much more complex mechanism, there is software, there is a flow of information, a communication channel, aspects which are often more important than who physically sits in the field”.

Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari team principal, at the pit wall Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“We have decided to change the organization, so Inaki will be in the company, focused on sports issues and Ravin will be on the pit wall. But that’s not the only change. We also reviewed the communication flow to make sure you have an efficient exchange, because when everything goes well there is time to allow three or four people to interact, but when you have to react in a second it is a different story, because it can present a scenario that was not in the plans. We thought of something a little more direct, and I think it will work well”.

Our George Piola taking a look at the Ferrari structure that was brought to the wall for the Sakhir tests signaled a significant change: the monitors on which the information processed by the FOM are reported are much larger than previously. There are two decidedly maxi videos for each workstation and it is striking that there is one vertical, while the second is inclined and has a curved screen to facilitate better reading and analysis of the data.

The Scuderia takes care of every little detail in an attempt to catch the Red Bulls, in defiance of the limits of the budget cap: competitiveness must not only belong to the SF-23, but in general to the whole team and the tools they have at their disposal…