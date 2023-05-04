Ferrari wants to stay on the wave: the Maranello team has approved a plan to attack the Miami GP which comes immediately after the positive indications recorded last Sunday in Baku with Charles Leclerc’s first podium with the SF-23.

After a careful analysis of the data that arrived from Azerbaijan, Fred Vasseur would have pushed on the accelerator to convince the Scuderia technicians to be less cautious, with respect to the approach of an event that can be of little indication in the development of a single-seater. taking for granted the adaptation of the same to the characteristics of the route.

The rear end of the Ferrari SF-23 at the Azerbaijan GP Photo by: George Piola

So as far as the aerodynamic configuration is concerned, we will see some changes at the rear, while the rest will begin to change from Imola on the occasion of the Emilia Romagna GP. We will observe a medium-duty rear wing associated again with the mono-pylon, after the double support had been dusted off the previous weekend.

In the novelty package there is also a modification to the diffuser which should go in the direction of stalling under certain downforce conditions, in an attempt to bring Red Bull closer to its favorite terrain of high speeds with open DRS.

In order to obtain useful indications, it is possible that two different single-seaters will be set up: one in the standard version as we saw it in Baku and the other with the new ones, in order to collect the necessary data in the first free practice session on a track that has changed the characteristics of the asphalt as the surface has been redone in many parts and may have changed the grip values.

The first round could be dedicated to aerodynamic checks, while the second will be specifically oriented towards the setup and understanding of the tires for which the engineers will work to reduce tire wear, a major defect of the SF-23 to be corrected: we will see if the theory of the gradual reduction of camber, in the hope of limiting harmful overheating.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

There is another positive news: a new MGU-K had been unmarked on Carlos Sainz’s SF-23 in Baku, fueling rumors about the limited reliability of the Ferrari power unit. The investigations carried out on the replaced element revealed that there was no break, but only a sensor that had gone into crisis. The motor generator, which charges the kinetic energy and transmits the electric power to the crankshaft of the 6-cylinder, is once again available to the Spanish driver.

As far as the market is concerned, in about ten days there will be the official announcement of the mysterious man who arrived from Red Bull: the waters are starting to move…