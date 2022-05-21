Not the best of his thirteen pole positions according to Leclerc himself, but that of Barcelona will certainly occupy a special place in the personal classification of the Monegasque. Once again the rider of the Cavallino has shown the typical fabric of the great champions, completing a lap more than two tenths faster than the competition while managing at the same time the pressure deriving from having only one attempt available, paying the excess of heat at the beginning of Q3. Upon completion of Leclerc’s qualification, the decision was made to remain in the pits in Q2 after printing only one time with used tires. This possibility had been foreseen in advance by Ferrari, but once the time came, the call was borne by the Monegasque, who asked the team to evaluate from the data if it was possible to save a set of new tires. A dynamic that recalls the pole position conquered at the debut in Formula 2 in Bahrain with a single attempt, saving that set of tires which was then mounted at the pit stop in the sprint race and which allowed the comeback up to the first position.

In Spain Ferrari is confirmed to be the reference point on the flying lap. The Catalan track, on average slower and with greater grip than that of Miami, is more similar to the characteristics of the F1-75, but the pole position was anything but obvious. The result of the Barcelona qualification is also even more indicative of the previous ones, as it was obtained on a complete track and indicative of the overall goodness of the package, as well as of the balance between the different areas of performance. The updates to diffuser and rear aerodynamics brought to Catalonia have improved the competitiveness of the Red, attenuating porpoising and allowing the load that can be generated by the underbody to be increased, both through the adoption of optimal ground clearance and stiffness, and thanks to the new simplified bottom. with a larger surface useful to generate load. The merits of Leclerc and the characteristics of the F1-75 have thus contributed to widening the gap from the Red Bull-Verstappen duo, albeit with further updates and weight lightening, to the point that, by admission of Horner himself, even without the problem at the DRS the world champion could hardly have replied to the Monegasque.

Looking at the split times, Leclerc got a tenth from Verstappen in the first sector, the fastest of the entire track. The RB18 is confirmed to be the speed reference point, but the small gap confirms how Ferrari, free from porpoising, can now adopt lower and aerodynamically more efficient set-ups, limiting the load required on the wings and their consequent drag. In the remainder of the lap, the F1-75 gave an advantage of two tenths in the second sector and about one tenth in the final section. Contrary to the set-up in use in Miami, Ferrari is confirmed as well balanced and with a precise front in high-speed corners, without however compromising the stability of the rear and agility in the slow. The updated Red also denotes a potential residue to be extracted, as the team still has to understand how to make the most of the updates. Laurent Mekies himself stated at the press conference that in FP3 the Scuderia would have conducted other set-up experiments, having precisely the need to accumulate experience with the evolutionary package.

The excellent qualities of Ferrari confirmed on the flying lap are contrasted by a scenario on the race pace that is expected to be very different from what was seen in qualifying. Although not decisive, the start will still be crucial in defining the plots of the Grand Prix. In addition to the expected duel in turn 1 between Verstappen and Leclerc, just as important will be what happens in the immediate rear. Based on where Russell will position himself on the first lap compared to Sainz and Perez, whether in front, back or in the middle, the respective walls of Ferrari and Red Bull will understand if the strategies will be set taking into account a condition of parity, superiority or numerical inferiority. . On the merits of the fight between Charles and Max, a lot will depend on the race pace. Friday’s simulations saw a Red Bull over half a second to Ferrari’s fastest lap, but the set-up changes made during the night by the Maranello team, having returned to less experimental choices, seem to have improved the competitiveness of the Red in the long run. also to the short simulation completed in FP3. However, Red Bull presents itself with better conditions on the race pace, which will however be concretized with a strategy that is expected to be two-stop. From this perspective, the new tire saved by Leclerc in Q2 should not be underestimated as, regardless of whether it is actually used in the race or not, it will put further pressure on the strategists of Milton Keynes, called to mark one more option.

Mercedes closes qualifying in Barcelona six tenths from pole position, the same average gap achieved since the beginning of the season, but the Spanish result requires an appropriate interpretation. The Catalan track is in fact the most complete in the World Championship, requiring a perfect compromise between each area of ​​performance: speed on the straight, downforce and mechanical behavior. It is therefore likely to believe that without the updates introduced in Spain the W13 would have suffered a much wider delay than that seen on the previous tracks, which by requiring less compromise choices partially obscured the real limits of the car. The innovations brought to Barcelona have considerably improved the situation as regards porpoising, allowing, like Ferrari, to adopt structures designed to better extract the potential of the single-seater. The excellent times in the first sector testify to the newfound speed on the straight after the obvious shortcomings noted at the beginning of the championship, thanks to a car that is now more aerodynamically efficient. The gap persists both in the high and low mileage corners, with a conspicuously dancing rear end, while feedback on the race pace is still awaited, but having identified and buffered the cause of the aerodynamic rebound will now allow the Brackley team to set up with security a path of development and recovery.

A tenth from Mercedes closes a constant and consistent Alfa Romeo, often far from the spotlight in spite of the merits expressed by the team. McLaren and Aston Martin, on the other hand, have both revolutionized their cars in Barcelona, ​​without however showing a growth in comparison with the latest performances. However, given the amount of updates introduced, it will take time for the Woking and Silverstone teams to understand the new cars before being able to extract their real potential, the only moment in which it will be possible to express an opinion.