At Ferrari, the holidays are over and as of this morning everyone is operational in Maranello. The Scuderia has released a brief comment to the Reuters agency on the disappearance from the Cavallino’s official website of two sponsors who were part of the 2022 financiers, after some press organ had launched the news in recent days that the Maranello team without the partnerships by …continue reading

#Ferrari #clarifies #position #Snapdragon #Velas