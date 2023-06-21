Ferrari has decided to change its strategy. If it is true that the technicians have found the thread that can lead to the development of the SF-23, then it is time to give maximum effort to grow the single-seater to see on the track what can be drawn from this red which, so far, has reserved for fans more disappointments than joys.

Fred Vasseur in Canada had spoken of technical innovations arriving that would be seen race after race, spread over the summer to get to Monza. After the debriefing in Maranello, however, the Gestione Sportiva was asked to compress the timing in order to spend all the development budget still available within the break that will follow the Belgian GP.

The positive indications that emerged from Montreal, rather than the final result (a modest fourth place with Charles Leclerc and a fifth with Carlos Sainz), suggest that, finally, in Maranello they have found the key to making the SF-23 work. having managed to open the tire usage window without registering the usual degradation, characteristic of the reds in the race.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, with the helmet dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve Photo by: Ferrari

Certainly the track dedicated to Gilles Villeneuve, like Melbourne and Baku were previously, is not a track that subjects the tires to particular efforts, for which Ferrari defended itself admirably, but the trip to North America confirmed that the reversal the trend seen in the Pirelli tests in Barcelona is giving valuable indications, after the disastrous debut of the Evo at the Spanish GP.

On the contrary, having seen that certain aerodynamic solutions that have appeared on the Aston Martin AMR23 in Canada, follow a development trend similar to that of the new Ferrari, has further given the feeling that the right path has been taken by the engineers directed by Enrico Cardile, so everything that will be ready in advance will be put in the car.

In Austria, for example, there is talk of a new fund which has been designed to reduce the harmful effect of porpoising with a more complex three-dimensional design of the floor and the advance of certain engine strategies on the hybrid which should allow less “abrupt” electric power in acceleration and ensure a different parcelling to have adequate thrust even at the end of the straights, meeting the methods that made Red Bull uncatchable at the end of the straights.

Maranello opts for a courageous choice since Spielberg will be the scene of the sprint race, so there will only be one free practice session before Friday’s qualifying and the team will have to be sure to bring modifications that work to the track.

The memory of Charles Leclerc’s latest success right at the Red Bull Ring last year is another element that pushes the Scuderia to seek redemption in the home of the “bibitari”: with what objectives? No one dares to talk about victory, obviously, but the hope would be to get involved with Aston Martin and Mercedes, trying to get back on track from that fourth place in the Constructors’ category which hurts a team that had started the 2023 world championship convinced of rival Max Verstappen.

Fred Vasseeur with Piero Ferrari, vice president of the Cavallino Photo by: Ferrari

While Fred Vasseur is working on the technicians market, Ferrari wants to reposition itself in a position more suited to its coat of arms, after a first part of the championship made up of mistakes and hardships. Anticipating developments should have two effects: first, improve the performance of the SF-23 immediately; second, to transfer the data to the 676 project as well to raise the threshold with which next year’s red will be born.