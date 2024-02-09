4 days after the presentation of the SF-24, the single-seater with which Ferrari will take part in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, the Scuderia presented a new Global Team Partner in the early afternoon today: Celsius

Celsius is a fitness drink manufacturer that had already activated a partnership with Scuderia Ferrari just under a year ago. Now the American company has decided to take a further step, strengthening the partnership with the oldest and most present team in the history of Formula 1.

In the press release published by Ferrari, we read: “Scuderia Ferrari is happy to announce the renewal and expansion of the partnership with Celsius Holdings, producer of the world-famous fitness drink Celsius, which becomes global team partner of the Formula 1 team “.

“Celsius will therefore continue to give energy to Scuderia Ferrari on the track and in Maranello with its fitness drink made with top quality ingredients and with zero sugar designed to help people who want to live fit, try to push their limits and improve quality of daily life. Scuderia Ferrari fans will also be able to continue to enjoy the special activations that Celsius will organize throughout the season both on and off the tracks, for a season to remember.”

Lorenzo Giorgetti, chief Racing Revenue Officer: “Less than a year after the start of our collaboration, we are pleased to expand the partnership with Celsius, which becomes global Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari for the 2024 season and beyond. With its products at Based on premium ingredients, Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with an essential energy reserve to perform at their best during this 24 Grand Prix season. Celsius is fast becoming one of the most popular energy drinks on the market and we look forward to working with them on new ideas to create more exciting experiences for our fans around the world.”

Kyle Watson, executive vice president of marketing at Celsius added: “Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari the passion for competition that drives the drivers, the team and the fans to give their best and live fit on and off the track. We couldn't be happier to continue to grow our partnership with this historic Formula 1 team who shares with us the desire to extract the best from every day and perform at the highest levels.”