Other than Brad Pitt: the Silverstone film already seen, or rather the documentary, was aired after the Silverstone race. With Fred Vasseur who played a script that was obvious and predictable, but also extremely professional and sincere. The team was too cautious in managing the race and too imprudent who (not in Maranello, we specify) had taken for granted a technical renaissance propitiated by the latest developments.

This is not Austria

At the end of the race, in the Ferrari garage, the mechanics shook hands and exchanged compliments. Why? For being able to bring two cars to the finish line. The fact that he was at the bottom of the points, also behind the Williams of Albon who up until now was considered an ‘underdog’, can be read more or less like this: we did everything possible, if then whoever is above leads the race in a of course, we can’t do anything about it. But Ferrari is the only F1 team equipped with an exoskeleton and this exoskeleton is formed by its audience and by those who usually write about it. Let’s face it, those who felt their bones were stronger for the pace in Canada and the podium in Austria were wrong. But how do you confuse Spielberg with Silverstone? Why are there also a couple of fast corners in Styria? It’s a completely different category: 1400 kg of lateral load were measured at Copse this year. Which fully justify Pirelli’s choice to introduce the new type of tyre. Where the Ferrari Team Principal went wrong, if his words have been reported correctly, was in defining a ‘game changer‘ this new rubber. The game has remained the same, but someone has dared more. Like McLaren who bet on the hard compounds, but without changing them after 15 laps like a dead Leclerc did (not helped by the virtual which later became a real safety car).

Buildings… of fantasy

The new rubber doesn’t work miracles and apparently it doesn’t reward or penalize. Because it has no deformation different from previous models. Simply inside, in addition to Kevlar, other materials have been added to make it more resistant; but with the same deformation pattern. And this modified construction applies to all four wheels, so it doesn’t induce under or oversteer. It seems that after the post-Spanish GP tests, in Montmelò, in Maranello, a lot of smiles arose like ‘now we understand how to work on this tyre’. There has been a rude awakening in England: let us put our hearts at ease and accept the fact that the SF-23 will be fast on some runways and slower on others. F1 is not the realm of castles in the air.

The wall where I put it

Ferrari wanted to anticipate Leclerc’s stop to cover Russell’s strategy, who was running fast (faster, in fact) with Soft compounds, which were also used, and would have been ahead of the no.16 without an unfortunate pit stop with the ‘front right that did not mount. When Charles went into the pit lane, his last lap had been in 1’32”3, not too bad. But it’s also true that after that he struggled more than others to pick up the pace as the petrol wore out. It’s fair to say that he had lost the entire second free practice session to redo the electrical system from scratch (without changing strategic parts, fortunately, avoiding the penalty). As for Sainz, he paid even more than his partner for the neutralization of the safety car and was surprised by the McLaren pace. But after being attacked by Perez he seemed to be in obvious difficulty. Assuming that the single-seater cannot be turned inside out and that performance is what it is, to get the most out of it in the next races it will above all take a change of mindset. Here too, however, let’s not expect revolutions from the Mekies/Ioverno relay, aimed above all at replacing (and in some cases recreating) the figure of the sporting director, the team manager who knows the rules and knows how to take advantage of situations.

Marchionne’s precedent

The strategies are made by the strategists, they discuss them with the pilots and it is not up to the track engineers, who are too often targeted for the simple fact of being the ones who have the radio channel with the pilot. I conclude with a usual recollection: eight years ago, after a disappointing Silverstone (which however ended with one car, Vettel’s, on the third step of the podium…) Sergio Marchionne exclaimed the team in a fiery debriefing in Maranello, concluded with the iconic sentence: “Now go and build me the car to win in Budapest”. I still don’t know how, but it worked.