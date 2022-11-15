Ferrari changes the helm: Frederic Vasseur will be in command of the Scuderia from 1 January. The advances of recent days have found confirmation from several sources. The current Alfa Romeo team principal will take over from Mattia Binotto in the Gestione Sportiva.

According to rumors there would have been a handshake between the French manager and the president John Elkann, but not yet the signing of the contract which is now considered only a formality. From Maranello they officially limit themselves to saying “we don’t comment on the rumors”, but it is understandable that there is no confirmation of the revolution underway until it is made official.

Mattia Binotto’s cycle as head of the Racing Department comes to an end while the engineer from Reggio is leaving for Abu Dhabi where Ferrari will contest the last round of the 2022 season. The start of the F1-75 with the success in Bahrain had made us think a competitive red capable of fighting for the world championship, while from mid-season onwards the single-seater was no longer able to aim for victory with the complicity of mechanical failures, errors in the pits, pit stops and race strategies.

If we add to all this the growing nervousness of Charles Leclerc who did not feel at the center of the project as a top driver, but the victim of sometimes questionable choices (such as sending the Monegasque onto the track with intermediate tires while the track was still dry !), one can understand why the top management of the Cavallino have decided to give a swerve.

Frederic Vasseur, 54, a French engineer, is considered a “racer”, while Binotto’s growth was that of a good engineer who made his growth within the Racing Department starting from an engine engineer to first arrive at technical director and then to team principal.

Vasseur is a great connoisseur of racing having raised first with the AMS team and then with the ART Grand Prix many young drivers who then became winners in F1. The French team was managed together with Nicholas Todt, current manager of Charles Leclerc, but the pairing had split, each following their own path after strong controversies.

This does not mean that Vasseur does not have great respect for Leclerc who led to his F1 debut with Alfa Romeo: it is reasonable to think that with the transalpine the Monegasque can find that investiture he never had. Frederic is a man of very important relationships: he has a very strong personal relationship with Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. It is a knowledge that goes far beyond the sponsorship of Alfa Romeo to Sauber, but has its origins in the common passion for racing which has turned into friendship, to the point that certain cars with which Tavares raced were kept by the staff of Vasseur.

It should come as no surprise if the CEO of Stellantis had good words with the President of the Group, given that John is also at the top of Ferrari. Even the Cavallino becomes… French-powered.

The transalpine is also a close friend of Toto Wolff (the arrival of Valtteri Bottas in Hinwil is also explained by this), the Mercedes CEO and team principal, from whom he will now have to distance himself because he will become one of the fiercest opponents.

In Brazil, where Binotto did not go to follow the birth of the 2023 single-seater, several observers had noticed Vasseur’s constant closeness with the men of the Prancing Horse and in particular with the sporting director, Laurent Mekies. It is rumored that Mekies could take his place at Sauber.

Frederic is not the first Frenchman to become the head of Gestione Sportiva: Jean Todt’s management had led to the Schumacher era, heralding the most brilliant period in Ferrari’s history in F1…

At Ferrari they are wondering what changes will be made in the structure to fill the gaps that have emerged in the management of Mattia Binotto, taking into account the 2023 car by now it is all done.