Charles Leclerc in the Sprint Race started like a bolt of lightning from second place on the grid going to the top of the “garetta” with full merit, while on Sunday the Monegasque stammered at the start finding himself fourth at the end of the first lap.

The first shot took place with the dry track and slick tires, while the second with the wet asphalt and intermediate tires. From the television footage it emerged that the row of cars that started behind Leclerc slipped more than those that were behind Red Bull in pole position, but Motorsport.com wants to bring you to know a little background of which none spoke and of which Charles found himself a victim.

Charles Leclerc immediately in command of the Sprint Race after a perfect sprint Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Giorgio Piola, our technical expert, was on the starting grid to photograph the F1 teams lined up, when he almost slipped past Charles Leclerc’s F1-75. The Ligurian journalist wore rubber-soled boat shoes and was very surprised by the total lack of grip on a bitumen asphalt strip to cover the previous starting line.

“I’m afraid that Leclerc risks a bad start – said Giorgio, telephoning the editorial office out of breath – between the front and rear axles of his Ferrari there is a stretch of asphalt that is terribly slippery in the rain and I almost fell just walking. I can imagine what could happen to Charles because there is no grip… ”.

The starting pitch number 2 of Imola Photo by: Roberto Chinchero

And in fact, the first movement of the red # 16 when the traffic lights went out was sudden, only to skate immediately afterwards with the rear wheels that lost grip on the black asphalt strip.

In the images that we show you that were taken after the end of the race by Roberto Chinchero, when the asphalt was now dry, it is possible to clearly see the strip of track that has been treated to cover what was underneath: the data telemetry of the Ferrari can confirm whether Leclerc actually began to slip not so much due to a wrong start, but due to a different grip of the asphalt which thwarted all the tests that had been carried out precisely to avoid this problem …