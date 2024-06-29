Yesterday evening, the reasons that led to Leclerc’s stop in the pit lane at the start of the SQ3 qualifying session held yesterday in Spielberg emerged. With three minutes to go, the number 16 Ferrari left the pits, joining the ranks of the drivers waiting to exit the pit lane, a long line of seven cars. While proceeding slowly, Leclerc probably released the clutch too abruptly, thus triggering the anti-stall system to engage.

A message indicating that the system has started working appeared on the display on the steering wheel, a sort of warning that is necessary since maintaining the engine at a speed that prevents it from switching off is limited to a few seconds for safety reasons.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

The pilot must intervene promptly, operating the clutch and completing a manual procedure that allows the engine to remain running. Leclerc, probably distracted by the queue that was moving very slowly and by the little time available to get back on track, did not correctly follow the various steps required by the procedure and the power unit shut down.

At that point Charles had to perform the restart procedure, an operation which was carried out successfully but which cost the Monegasque about fifteen seconds.

After finally returning to the track one minute and thirteen seconds from the end of qualifying, Leclerc covered the launch lap at high speed, but was unable to cross the finish line (for less than two seconds) before the checkered flag which closed the session.

Without any timed laps, Charles was consequently classified in tenth and last position in the SQ3 standings. There are therefore no technical reasons behind the problem that stopped Charles, but a procedure not carried out correctly at a crucial moment of the qualifying session.