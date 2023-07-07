Ferrari shows up at Silverstone with the new diffuser, which had already made its debut in the encouraging Austrian Grand Prix. The Cavallino retraces his steps, abandoning a geometry introduced in last season’s Australian Grand Prix and maintained up to now only by the Maranello team. Ferrari continues its development, taking a different path as regards the compromise between driveability and performance.

Route change

Frederic Vasseur, Jock Clear, the drivers and every exponent of the Prancing Horse has been repeating for some time now that the development of the SF-23 does not aim to add further performance to the car. On the contrary, the intent is to reduce the nervousness and unpredictability of the Red, so as to instill greater confidence in the drivers to allow them to travel at the limit of the car’s capacity for an extended time. The problem especially affects the phases of the races, where the pace of the two riders at the beginning of the year was highly unstable.

The impression is that under the previous technical management of the Scuderia, development was driven by a compromise aimed more at absolute performance than at driveability. Emblematic was the case of the fund introduced in France, created to increase the load level. The side effect, however, was a change in the behavior of the car, expected by the simulations but still accepted. However, the technical priorities of 2023 are different, with the team now focused on improve driveabilitygoing back on some solutions of the F1-75.

The new speaker

At the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, Ferrari tested a new diffuser during free practice, which then made its race debut in Barcelona. The Cavallino created a subtle extension of the keel of the diffuser, which was then maintained in the 2023 project. In Austria, however, the SF-23 has abandoned this geometry, approaching the more traditional forms of Red Bull and competition in general. The update mainly aims to correct behavior in high-travel corners, when the car is traveling close to the ground.

The new diffuser had gone unnoticed in Austria as it was not explicitly declared in the documents supplied to the Federation, being implied in the update to the fund. Another novelty that fades into the background is the new beam wing, also seen at Silverstone, but which Ferrari didn’t have the obligation to declare, having already been tested previously. Following the current trend on the grid, the SF-23 mounts now a gull-wing version, to hunt for more speed on the straight.

As often happens, beam-wing and diffuser are created to work in synergy to improve the process of extracting the flows from the diffuser. Also not to be underestimated is the possible interaction with the activation of the DRS, which in the case of Red Bull causes a loss of load and resistance even from the bottom. However, the recent advances of the SF-23 are due only in small part to aerodynamic updates. The analysis of the data collected during the Spanish Grand Prix has significantly improved understanding of the carleading to an adjustment of the trim choices.