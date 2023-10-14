Ferrari has decided to replace the tank on Carlos Sainz’s SF-23. The Spanish driver did not participate in the Qatar GP due to a small fuel leak which was found when the mechanics were filling up with fuel in preparation for the race.

In the United States GP in Austin it will have a perfect red again: the car has never returned to the Maranello factory since the Italian GP and from Lusail it was shipped directly to Texas where the repair will be arranged with all new parts.

The Scuderia was taken by surprise on Sunday afternoon when, when filling the tank with petrol, a fuel leak was found in the upper part of the car, because nothing unusual had emerged in the previous two days. Obviously the Cavallino mechanics had tried to intervene on the SF-23 by trying to check all the flanges and connections of the ducts.

In the short time available, the petrol had been extracted again, the leak had been carefully dried up to avoid triggering any safety problem, in the hope that the damage would be identified, but when the tank was refilled, almost completely completed the problem recurred, so the technicians decided not to let Sainz start, aware that there was no time to carry out the repair and, albeit with regret, Carlos remained in the garage to follow the race of the teammate, Charles Leclerc, with a headset to also follow the communications.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Obviously, as we had already written, the chassis of the SF-23 was found to be intact, so the damned pyramid curbs of Qatar had nothing to do with it, but there was a problem in the flexible rubber bag which must conform to or exceed the specifications of FIA FT5-1999 standards. The leak occurred in the upper part of the tank so the battery replacement had nothing to do with it, and human error was also ruled out. The analysis of the materials continues to define the origin of the problem and in the evaluations a small manufacturing defect or damage to the bag was not excluded.

With the new system, Ferrari turns the page and looks with confidence to Austin, a circuit which, at least on paper, should be less penalizing than Lusail where the SF-23 suffered a lot. The Cavallino technicians in Qatar had put safety before everything and had decided to give up Sainz’s race, but now there is the desire to compete with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ world championship, even if the gap has once again risen to 28 lengths when there are still five GPs to go…