Francesco Carrozzo is one of the young technicians of the Prancing Horse who are growing within the Scuderia. Sicilian, 33 years old, he is the testing and track engineer of the team on the track: among other tasks he takes care of the transmission of the SF-24.

What are the characteristics of the Spa-Francorchamps track?

“Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most iconic circuits in the championship, personally among my favorites. It is famous above all for the legendary Eau Rouge corner, taken by the drivers at over 300 km/h, which in person seems like a real wall to climb. It is also the longest circuit in the championship, with almost 50 gear changes per lap in qualifying, and is characterized by long super-fast sections to be taken at full throttle: it is no coincidence that the most used gear is actually eighth! There are alternating slow corners such as the Source and the Bus Stops – taken in second gear, where the driver exiting the corner must control the slippage of the tires with his sensitivity on the pedal – and fast corners, such as Blanchimont and Eau Rouge, which are taken at full throttle”.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

What kind of stress does the gearbox receive over the course of a race weekend and what is the most demanding track for this particular element?

“The gearbox is the link between the torque delivered by the PU and the torque actually discharged to the ground by the tyres. It receives all the stresses in terms of acceleration and loads coming from the interaction between the rear tyres and the asphalt, such as bumps, kerbs, lock-ups and skidding. It follows that it must be an extremely versatile and reliable component, given the repeated use of the same unit for many Grands Prix”.

“A large part of the stress is also given by the gear changes themselves: thousands of them are made in a single Grand Prix and they all have to be extremely fast and precise. Among the most demanding tracks for this element I would certainly mention Singapore, where the particular layout of the track requires continuous “stop-and-go” for the driver, who is constantly busy making gear changes, for a total of over 8,000 over the course of the weekend”.

What was the path that brought you to Ferrari and what does it mean to you to represent this team?

“I was born and raised in Sicily in a small town on the east coast in the province of Messina. I studied Engineering in Catania and then in Turin, where I started working at some automotive companies. In 2019 I had the opportunity to join the gearbox testing group at Ferrari and I didn’t hesitate to move from Turin to Maranello”.

“I started working as a gearbox engineer on the test benches, and then joined the track group of the customer teams. Last year I started working with the Scuderia Ferrari track group, and it is obviously a source of great pride and satisfaction, not only for me, but also for my family and those closest to me”.