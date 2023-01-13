Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 continues to complete its portfolio of sponsors by announcing a new one this afternoon: Harman Automotive.
Ferrari and Harman Automotive have signed a multi-year agreement as team partner of the Formula 1 Scuderia. The new sponsor is in fact a company of advanced electronic technologies and, looking even more …Continue reading
