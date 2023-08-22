The engines are restarted and we start again where we left off. In Belgium Verstappen and Perez had given Red Bull yet another one-two, ahead of Ferrari which with Charles Leclerc had conquered the third podium of the season. However, the two teams could experience a very different weekend in the Netherlands. Difficult, although not impossible, to think that someone could break Red Bull’s streak of victories, but the fact remains that the RB19 will find itself competing on a circuit that is not very congenial to it. The same goes for Ferrari, whose actual progress will be better assessable on a type of runway that this year has already sent the SF-23 into crisis.

Red Bull seeks speed in slow motion

Separated by a few hundred kilometres, Spa and Zandvoort are actually polar opposites in their characteristics. Suffice it to say that the average speeds in qualifying in the Netherlands are around 175 km/h, far from the 250 km/h of the Belgian track. In terms of speed, Zandvoort is the second slowest track in the world after the 168 km/h of Monaco, waiting to discover the renewed Singapore. Packed with corners interspersed with short straights, the Dutch circuit places little emphasis on top speeds, encouraging teams to push aerodynamics.

Red Bull is among the least happy teams in this scenario. It is the paradox of a car, the RB19, which has plenty of load but which at the same time, by admission of its own architects, struggles to perform at its best under maximum load conditions. The car that is dominating the season also has low-speed cornering his Achilles heel. It’s the price to pay for a concept born to make the RB19 work close to the ground, with very stiff suspension that favors aerodynamic stability, to the detriment of mechanical grip in slower corners.

The suffering of Red Bull in high load conditions and at low speeds emerges from the previous rounds. In Monaco Verstappen needed an exceptional third sector to take pole position, while in Budapest the Dutchman had to settle for second position on the grid. In Hungary, Red Bull actually sacrificed qualifying in favor of a more balanced set-up for the race, dominating the Grand Prix with no possibility of appeal. However, Zandvoort is an even more difficult track for overtaking, even if they are not prohibitive, inviting the world champions to keep an eye on the flying lap. With well six corners below 150 km/hthe Dutch track is among the best to gauge Red Bull’s progress in its few weak areas.

Ferrari seeks answers

Despite the necessary differences, the tracks of Budapest and Zandvoort have some similarities. Ferrari was filled with optimism in view of the Hungarian stage, given the theoretical affinities between the SF-23 and the Magyar circuit. The weekend was though a rude awakening for the Scuderia, fourth force in the race against the premises of the vigil. The caution in view of the away match in the Netherlands is decidedly greater. So far, the Rossa has shown little incisiveness in a high load configuration, not comparable to the effectiveness expressed instead in low load conditions.

Among the less convincing performances in the Ferrari season are those of Jeddah, Barcelona and Budapest, all on highly loaded tracks. However, it should be considered that the three tracks were full of fast corners, an area in which the SF-23 still suffers from instability, while in Zandvoort there are just two corners above 200 km/h. In any case, the Reds will not be able to assert their advantage on the straight, while the riders will have to be careful in managing them the marked sensitivity to the wind, in a geographical area exposed to sudden gusts and from varying directions. On a track where overtaking is difficult and the risk of traffic in the race is high, a good qualifying position becomes doubly important for Ferrari, given that the SF-23 suffers more in the slipstream than its rivals.

Mercedes-Aston Martin: valuing upgrades

There is another aspect that Ferrari will have to address at Zandvoort. In fact, it grows in a high-load configuration the risk of porpoising, to which the SF-23 continues to be particularly sensitive. The bumps have visibly decreased in 2023 thanks to better management by the teams, but the fact remains that their prevention costs lap times, having to lift the car off the ground. In Holland, Mercedes will face the same problem, after the W14 was already affected by violent porpoising at Spa.

At Mercedes, the aim is to make the most of the important updates introduced in Belgium, now being able to count on greater experience and awareness of how to adapt the structures to extract the most from the latest innovations. After the concept change this season which resulted in the W14 traveling closer to the ground, the car has improved significantly in high-load conditions. Balance issues remain to be overcome, including excessive responsiveness on entry, poor mid-corner spin and instability on exit.

Like Mercedes, also in Zandvoort Aston Martin aims to extract the potential of the new Spa fund. On paper, the Dutch track is ideal for the characteristics of the AMR23, whose behavior however changed during the year. However, the great expectation in the fight for the podium is the McLaren. In the Netherlands there are no long straights that can slow down the MCL60, whose slow performance has also significantly improved with the July updates.

A single track

The central theme of the Dutch weekend will certainly be that of the banked curves, a distinctive feature of the renewed Zandvoort, which make it a little gem in the international scene. The highlight is turn 3, with its variable gradient that goes from 4.52° on the inside to 18.8° at the top, inviting riders to explore different trajectories. The last corner, on the other hand, has an inclination of 18°, almost double the 9.2° of the Indianapolis bank.

Such gradients cause many repercussions on the cars. In fact, in addition to the weight and the aerodynamic load, 30% of the centrifugal force is also discharged on the wheels. The result is that at 2 g of lateral acceleration, an additional force of about 500 kg weighs on the car, crushing it to the ground. Great attention is therefore paid to thebottom wearwith the need to raise the cars at the expense of the aerodynamic load.

As the forces involved increase, the stresses on the tires also increase. Therefore, Pirelli’s choice to confirm the C1, C2, C3 compounds, among the hardest in the range, is understandable. However, this is not enough to contain the high level of degradation, which could lead to a multi-stop race like the one already seen in 2022. All this without considering the rain variable in the equation, which after so many wet weekends risks affecting the Dutch one as well.