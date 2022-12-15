With a very brief press release, Scuderia Ferrari announced the end of the collaboration with Mick Schumacher.
The German had entered the Driver Academy in Maranello four years ago, in which he distinguished himself by winning in Formula 2 and joining Haas in F1.
This morning the news arrived from the Prancing Horse that by mutual agreement it was decided not to continue the
