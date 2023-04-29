More points to the Sprint

I don’t understand the curious and unjustified modesty that surrounds the Saturday ‘shootout’, or sprint race, if you prefer. This year it has been cleared and made independent of the ‘long’ GP, in fact it is a piece of the weekend in its own right. At that time why not give it, for example, a decent rating, so that the pilots have something to really fight for? Then it is also evident that Baku is not the best track for this format, given that the results are quite predictable and the qualification relatively less important. Because those who start from pole already know that the others will come upon them as soon as it’s possible to open the DRS wide. Especially if the hare is Leclerc’s Ferrari and the foxes are the Red Bulls.

Ferrari: great result

Said this, Ferrari’s first podium of the season shouldn’t be belittled at all. A great result, full stop. But it is clear to everyone, even on the wall where the ghost of Mekies still hovers, that much of the credit goes to the pilot. Where it is mandatory to ‘unload’ the car aerodynamically for the very long stretch at full throttle, then also having to tackle the driven stretch, the Leclerc tank excels. Driving on eggs is his specialty. But the sprint race also revealed the difficulty of maintaining certain rhythms with the SF-23 and this, unfortunately, does not bode well for Sunday’s GP. The key, as always, is tire degradation.

DRS absolute protagonist

Having said that, the protagonist of this weekend was (and I think will be) the mobile flap, or Drag Reduction System. From the TV images it is evident how the speed gain of the Red Bull, once the command has been activated, is sudden and impressive compared to all the other single-seaters. The only plausible explanation is that on the RB19, with the DRS open, it is not only the wing that stalls (that is, it no longer generates load and therefore resistance) but all the aerodynamics of the car. The underside of an F1 today is complex territory, with the return to the Venturi effect, or to the airfoils. But already at the time of the flat bottom, tricks were being studied to stall the diffuser, that is the only non-straight part of the lower surfaces. At the time working on the flexibility of materials, today I don’t think so. The fact is that the DRS Red Bull works wonders even on a low wing loading track like the one in Azerbaijan; while in theory the effect of the open flap should be felt especially on runways with high downforce, because the ‘jump’ between loaded and neutral wing is greater.

Have pilots like Russell

The three leaders competed on their own and a lot was played on the edge of the thousandths, those that enable or disable the DRS if the gap goes under or over the second at the point of detection. I doubt that with an intact car, Verstappen would have waited until the last minute to attack Leclerc for second place, an attack which however went in vain. But you know how I feel about duels on the track and for me Russell just did his job by challenging Max. Have some riders like that. It’s a pity that not everyone followed the leaders’ example: for the riders already out of the points, the ‘sprint’ resulted in a prolonged test. I insist on the fact that with more points available, and greater differences between the various placings, this would not have happened. The idea of ​​having two races on the weekend is not new: twenty years ago or so, Flavio Briatore had made it a banner. Of course, there are many things to fix: Sargeant didn’t leave today due to the previous damages, and with all due respect, this only affects his relatives and Williams: but what if one day it should happen to a Ferrari or an RBR? Maybe with more time between qualifying and the race more repairs could be done, but it’s just an idea. And speaking of times: Friday there was a big risk with the ‘true’ qualification which, due to red flags, almost ended late at night. I understand the needs of TV schedules; but what if one more red flag came out, perhaps to repair the track, a job that takes a lot of time? If on the one hand the idea of ​​creating interest in each of the three days is valid, on the other hand some compromises will also have to be accepted.