A high potential that has not turned into the desired result. On Saturday in Miami, Ferrari didn’t get what they hoped for, going towards a third and seventh place that leaves a bad taste in the mouth above all because Fernando Alonso, the real goal of the weekend, managed to finish ahead of the two Reds.

Qualifying remains one of the most exciting and difficult to read sessions of the entire weekend, with hopes and expectations to play in a handful of seconds on that limit that every driver tries to chase in search of the perfect lap. Sometimes it happens to succeed, sometimes that same desire to go further, to make the impossible possible leads to a burning burn, like the palpable disappointment in the Cavallino garage after missing the front row which would have allowed us to see the race from a different prospect.

On a track that is expected to be particularly convincing in terms of tire management, being able to start ahead of the Spaniard from Aston Martin would have been crucial, immediately putting an AMR23 behind him which generally manages to take a step forward on Sundays .

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc’s mistake weighs on the race perspective

Without getting lost in beating about the bush, the Monegasque’s mistake clearly weighed heavily on expectations in the Ferrari garage in view of the fifty-seven laps to be completed on Sunday. On the other hand, mistakes are also part of the search for the limit and of Formula 1, it’s all about minimizing them: often that same “exuberance” at the wheel is the element that led Leclerc to start from the noblest positions in the standings , greatly simplifying the Cavallino race.

Claiming an entire season without spots would be substantially impossible, but this is not and cannot be a justification and the first to understand this was Charles himself, always very demanding of himself. “It’s hard for everyone. In two days I made two mistakes in the same corners, so yes, it’s not acceptable. I’m always very strict with myself and today didn’t go well. Often in qualifying I manage to get the most out of my car, but yes, in the end it’s the same mistake I made yesterday”, explained the standard bearer of the Reds at the end of qualifying.

Same stretch, but different dynamics, because in reality the two incidents on Friday and Saturday have few points in common, except for the fact that they lost the rear. If the one in free practice was mainly due to having asked too much of the rear end bringing so much speed on the road, the Saturday one sees its reasons mainly in the way in which the Monegasque attacked the “curbs” in the change of direction.

The Ferrari SF-23 of Charles Leclerc, after the accident in Q3 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Throughout the weekend it was possible to observe how the SF-23 showed a certain suffering in the fast sections, suffering a certain gap from Red Bull, also in this case a true point of reference for everyone. A Red who paid off above all in the second part of the sequence, the one with the recall where good aerodynamic stability counts. This could also be observed in relation to Aston Martin, which makes its strong point of the overall load.

“In high-speed corners especially. We saw Charles against the wall, I was also very close to having two accidents during the third free practice session, in the same spot. Our car is quite unpredictable at the moment, we are trying to make the most of it as best we can, but both Charles and I are really at the limit. Sometimes it happens,” Sainz then explained.

Although it doesn’t appear as the main reason for the team mate’s spin, this unpredictability weighs heavily on a driver, with the SF-23 which in that stretch often proved to be at its limit, touching the asphalt on several occasions. Lower margin, greater risk of ending up in the wall and Ferrari has partially paid for this aspect too. However, the accident itself is more due to a question of trajectories, because the Monegasque went very close to that difference in level at the end of the curb area, the one on which not even the Red Bulls dared to put their tyres.

Leclerc-Perez confrontation Q3 of the Miami GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

With a car already at the limit, that small change in height led car number 16 to “bulge” against the asphalt and, with a rear already in the compression phase, at that point there was nothing more that could be done. to do to recover the car. Therefore, it wasn’t a matter of speed through the corners, similar to that of the previous attempt, like on Friday, but rather an unlucky dynamic looking for the last centimeter in a situation already at the limit.

A disappointing day, especially in terms of the result rather than the performance, because the Monegasque seemed to have all the credentials to put his SF-23 in the top positions. Proof of this is also the run completed at the beginning of Q3 where, without the mistake at the last braking point, he would have been able to conquer the second box on the starting grid behind Sergio Perez. As on Friday, the Prancing Horse single-seater paid the price above all for the “poor” top speeds compared to the RB19, as well as a lower speed on the fastest sections, including the one where the accident occurred.

The positive aspect, however, lies in the good performance in the slow stretches, as was already seen in Australia and Azerbaijan: from this point of view, the Maranello car seems to have found what it had lost at the start of the championship, an encouraging sign.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz: a third place with half a smile

If on one side of the pits you look at a Saturday that is difficult to digest with more than a hint of disappointment, on the other side there is a half smile, which in reality, however, hides a bit of bitterness. During free practice, Sainz had seemed on the ball, certainly more than it was in Baku, where the lack of feeling with the car had weighed heavily. And yet, precisely at the decisive moment, that extra step was missing, that difference that great champions are capable of making.

A difference that Fernando Alonso was able to put on the track, second with his Aston Martin. Before qualifying, there wasn’t much optimism in the British team’s pits, with the Asturian having asked to return to the lighter rear wing after the less than exciting results that emerged on Saturday morning. It definitely didn’t seem like Alonso’s day, forced in Q2 to mount a second set of softs in order not to run the risk of finding himself outside the top ten. This then prompted him to complete the first attempt of the final heat on used tyres, and that’s where the magic came out.

Sainz-Alonso Q3 comparison of the Miami GP Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

“It was a good qualifying, I think FP3 was a bit messy for us. We tried different set-ups and they didn’t work, but the team obviously put the car in a situation we knew after the first four races and the car came to life in qualifying,” Alonso explained.

On the contrary, Sainz paid above all for a tire warm-up phase that was far from perfect, so much so that he was certain that, with the second lap, he could have extracted even more potential from the car. Observing the telemetry, it emerges how the AMR23 was able to play it where it was expected to perform well, i.e. in the fastest stretches, such as in Jeddah. This can be appreciated above all in the 4-5-6 curve, while the SF-23 proved to be more effective in the slow sections.

A performance difference which, however, paid only in part, because it is interesting to point out how the Silverstone car showed good top speeds during qualifying, especially on the straight leading to the cornering eleven.