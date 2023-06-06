The Spanish Grand Prix was an important event for Ferrari. It shouldn’t have and couldn’t have been the turning point Grand Prix, because it’s not a single package of updates that can cure all the weak points of a car, but the Catalan one was still a weekend in which the Scuderia from Maranello went looking for answers.

Expected responses on a track that has often been presented as an open-air tunnel, especially in the previous configuration, with the slow chicane that tested the suspension department of the single-seaters, having to find a compromise that could satisfy the numerous challenges of the track. A complex track that has highlighted the evils of an SF-23 for which there is no magical position and which, clearly, still needs to grow to think of constantly fighting for second place among the manufacturers.

Although the twenty seconds accumulated by the first Mercedes at the finish line aroused astonishment, the “rebirth” of the star did not come as a total surprise, above all because in the previous rounds of the calendar the W14 had shown that it can handle fast corners and front tracks well. -limited. Indications that have also found confirmation on the “renewed” version of the German single-seater, almost in a scenario opposite to that of the Italian car, which from Melbourne onwards changed its nature proving to be competitive in the slow but lacking in the fast sections.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Furthermore, beyond the now classic difficulties in qualifying, the W14 often showed a growing path over the course of the race weekend, culminating in good performances during the race, so much so that it beat the Reds over the long distance like in Miami. The Catalan round almost seems to fit into that continuous “ups and downs” of the values ​​in the field behind Red Bull that characterized the first part of the championship, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin ready to play the role of second force. In Barcelona, ​​there was also a lack of reference from the Silverstone team, which in recent races had almost acted as a sort of level to judge the other two teams.

A seesaw on which you go up and down, often depending on the characteristics of the track and the strengths of the single-seaters: for Ferrari, the Baku Grand Prix is ​​the best example. Carlos Sainz did not hide that the Spanish package would be aimed above all at “improving performance in medium-low speed corners”, an aspect which in the Cavallino’s plans should guarantee “a different working window for the car”.

From this point of view, the Barcelona exam provided some positive numbers, because the SF-23 did not disfigure in the slower sections but, especially in the race, this was not enough to compensate for the lack of flexibility over long distances and the aerodynamic deficiencies that show up in the fast zones. Albeit in a slightly different way, it is not a distant scenario from what was already seen in Miami, with the aggravating circumstance that in Spain the difficulties in tire management and in the fastest sections weighed more, widening the gap from the second force of the weekend compared to the GP in the USA.

First stint comparison: Sainz (soft tyre), Hamilton (soft tyre) and Russell (soft tyre) Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Taking Sainz as a reference, who had started from second position, it can be observed that in reality the Spaniard did not experience a real collapse in terms of lap time, a sign that an attempt was made to maintain a constant pace to limit the degradation. The crucial aspect was that of not being able to match the pace of Mercedes at a time when Sainz himself had been asked to improve his pace in order to have a safety window of around three seconds over Lewis Hamilton, so that the English could not attempt an undercut.

Already after about ten laps the Ferrarista had reported signs of graining at the front and, on a track where the front end is one of its key points, having to manage this phenomenon can seriously penalize the pace. Furthermore, the Prancing Horse car has often demonstrated a certain difficulty in cleaning up graining, a theme that also fits into that narrow window of use on which the engineers will have to work.

Comparison Sainz-Hamilton Spanish GP: twelfth lap. It is noticeable how Sainz struggled in the fast corners. On the other hand, the speeds on the straight were high, partly due to the configuration mounted on the SF-23, partly because Mercedes was on more “quiet” mappings. Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Taking as an example the telemetry of the twelfth lap, it can be appreciated how Sainz was unable to keep up with the seven-time world champion in the fast areas, such as turn nine or in the last sector, having to choke longer in order not to stress excessively the ‘front left, the tire on which graining had appeared. However, this speech did not only occur in the first stint on the softer compound, but also in the second and third stretches of the race.

After each stop, brought forward for fear of being undercut by the opponents, the new tire partly helped to compensate for these shortcomings in the fast, but without ever being able to match the performance of the Mercedes, even when the latter had remained out on used covers. As the laps went by, the advantage given by the new tires diminished, making overtaking by the star cars inevitable.

“Our high-speed performance hasn’t been good since the beginning of the season. Since Australia, we’ve been struggling with balance and bouncing and a lot of other things that happen to us at high speed. So yes, we want to focus on this aspect and see if we can improve it, because as you have seen, low speeds aren’t bad at all for us”, Sainz explained after qualifying, where the weaknesses of the SF-23 had already emerged, albeit in that case partially masked by the softer compound.

Second stint comparison: Sainz (medium), Hamilton (soft-medium) and Russell (soft-medium) Photo by: Gianluca D’Alessandro

Concepts underlined also at the end of the race: “We know that the race pace and the fast corners are our weak points. On a highly degraded circuit and in a two-stop race, we tried to manage everything trying to reach the objectives for the stints, but in some cases we were unable to reach the target”.

“Honestly, I spent the whole race managing the tyres, because we know we’re very hard and with this high-degrading circuit, I wasn’t able to push.”

Although it is true that the Spanish package will have to be understood and optimized, the bellies and the new bottom have not canceled the problems of the previous configuration of the car, which weighed more heavily in Barcelona than on other tracks.

If this argument is also associated with the unpredictability at the wheel described by the pilots, partly the result of that continuous hopping to the extreme in Monte Carlo, and the inconsistency of the SF-23 sometimes shown in the various stages of the race, what emerges are the areas where the single-seater needs more work.